Campaign Tracker: Kenya’s election events as of June 20

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja and former Transport ministry chief administrative secretary Wavinya Ndeti, seeking the Nairobi and Machakos governor’s seats respectively, were cleared to proceed with their bids.

Bishops dealt Root’s Party leader Prof George Wajackoyah a serious blow, and chaos rocked a rally venue claimed by both Azimio and Kenya Kwanza yesterday, leaving a UDA MP hopeful injured.

Deputy President William Ruto intensified campaigns in Mt Kenya despite cracks between sibling parties under Kenya Kwanza in the region.

Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi issued a serious caution to Kenyans over the weekend too.

The campaign tracker compiles all this for you. Here is all you need to know about Kenya’s political developments as of June 20.

We will win and shame the deep state, Sakaja says after clearance to vie in Nairobi

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) yesterday dismissed a complaint challenging Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja's degree certificate, effectively allowing the legislator to proceed and vie for Nairobi governor.

The IEBC Disputes Resolution Committee argued that the agency has no investigative machinery to look into the validity of documents.

"Though there are serious aspersions as to the validity of his documents … Sakaja has not been charged in a court of law over allegations of engaging in an offense of having falsified documents," it said, adding that the allegations about Mr Sakaja's degree fall under the Directorate of Public Prosecutions.

"The burden of proof shifted to IEBC to show that the degree certificate from Team University is fake," the committee ruled.

Mr Sakaja said he was happy about the ruling and would now hit the campaign trail

"Our faith and march towards victory remains unshakable. We will win this and shame the deep state," he said.

UDA MP Candidate injured as youth clash at Jacaranda grounds

Police used teargas to disperse rowdy youth who pelted UDA supporters with stones at the Jacaranda grounds in Nairobi yesterday, injuring Embakasi East UDA parliamentary candidate Francis Mureithi.

This was before the anticipated arrival of DP Ruto, who was expected to lead his Kenya Kwanza brigade for a rally at the venue amid heightened tension.

One person was arrested following the chaotic scenes.

The stoned parliamentarian hopeful suffered head injuries and had to be whisked away.

Azimio-allied youth, chanting area MP Babu Owino’s slogans, claimed the legislator had booked the venue for a similar meeting.

Earlier, police had blocked access to the venue but later allowed entry after it emerged that the Azimio team had called off their meeting to allow the DP to continue with his rally.

But tension remained palpable at the grounds, with police keeping opposing youth at bay.

The youth also threw rocks at buses ferrying DP Ruto's supporters to the venue.

Police block Jacaranda grounds to stop Azimio, Kenya Kwanza rallies

Tension rocked the Jacaranda grounds yesterday after anti-riot police were deployed to block any attempts by Azimio la Umoja and Kenya Kwanza leaders to hold rallies at the venue.

DP Ruto was expected to lead the Kenya Kwanza brigade for a rally there.

Mr Owino, the Embakasi East MP, who is affiliated to Azimio, also claimed to have booked the same venue for a rally, leading to the move by police to cancel the two events so as to avert possible chaos.

Mr Owino said he had booked the venue through a letter dated June 15.

However, ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna told the Nation that police informed them that the Azimio rally had been cancelled due to double booking.

Mr Mureithi, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Embakasi East parliamentary aspirant, dismissed Mr Owino’s claim, saying he had already booked the venue.

“I booked the venue myself and got the clearance to host the rally from the authorities. Babu Owino wrote the letter to book the event after learning we had booked it to seek unnecessary attention. We have already set up the tent and everything for the venue,” he said.

Mr Mureithi also claimed some administrators were trying to stop their event from taking place.

Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga, who was also in charge of organising the Kenya Kwanza rally, told the Nation she was not aware of any other booking besides theirs.

“We are the only ones who have booked the venue and we even have the proof. I urge our supporters to show up in large numbers because Nairobi is a hustler city,” she said.

Later, chaos erupted at the same venue after the police allowed the Kenya Kwanza rally to proceed. Youths chanting MP Owino’s name threw stones at UDA supporters at the venue. Among those injured was Mr Mureithi.

My father did not sell his cows to take a cow to school, Wavinya Ndeti says after clearance to vie in Machakos

The IEBC Disputes Resolution Committee cleared Wiper’s Machakos governor candidate Wavinya Ndeti to contest the seat in the August 9 polls.

In its ruling, the committee dismissed the complaint against her, saying it lacked the jurisdiction to determine the validity of her degree.

“This committee lacks the jurisdiction to investigate the authenticity of [Wavinya Ndeti’s university degree]. We therefore dismiss the complaint,” ruled the George Murugu-led panel.

Dismissing the complaint by voters Gideon Ngewa Kenya and Kisilu Mutisya, the committee also stated that the returning officer had discharged his mandate in accordance with the law and the complaint lacked merit.

“The IEBC has no investigating machinery to undertake inquiries into the validity and legitimacy of academic certificates and credentials supplied to it by various candidates but merely acts in trust on the face value of the documents,” the committee ruled.

The decision came after the two voters filed a complaint seeking the revocation of the IEBC’s decision to allow the former Transport chief administrative secretary to contest the Machakos governor’s seat, arguing that she lacked a valid degree.

The two petitioners alleged that the computer science degree certificate held by Ms Ndeti was bogus and that she is not qualified to contest the seat.

In response to the ruling, Ms Ndeti dismissed her opponents and accused them of sponsoring the complaint to block her bid.

“I’m qualified. My father did not sell his cows to take a cow to school. I am over-qualified. None of my competitors can match my academic qualifications," she said.

Kabogo, Kuria snub Ruto rallies in Kiambu

DP Ruto on Saturday pitched camp in Kiambu County even as disputes between his party and affiliate leaders in Kenya Kwanza intensified.

This is after former governor William Kabogo (Tujibebe Party) and Gatundu South lawmaker Moses Kuria (Chama Cha Kazi) gave the rallies a wide berth despite posters circulating early showing they would attend.

The two leaders pulled out of joint Kenya Kwanza rallies, citing humiliation and arguing that urging locals to only vote for UDA candidates was dividing the alliance.

As if in response to the criticism, the Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate, DP Ruto, avoided talking about six-piece voting in his campaigns on Saturday.

Dr Ruto, who was accompanied by his running mate Rigathi Gachagua, said he was the best choice for Kenyans “as the current government has subjected you to a high cost of living”.

He escalated his attacks on Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party presidential candidate Raila Odinga, whom he accused of stalling government projects after he teamed up with President Kenyatta in March 2018.

The DP said he is the only person who stood with Mr Kenyatta “when Mr Odinga was making it hard for the President to run the government”.

Investigate candidates with alleged fake academic papers, forward files to me by July 1- DPP Haji to IG Mutyambai

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji on Saturday ordered the police to investigate all candidates accused of presenting fake academic papers and staff in state agencies who cleared them.

Barely hours after Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai ordered the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to open criminal investigations against Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja and Machakos governor candidate Wavinya Ndeti, the DPP issued fresh directives for police to expand their investigations beyond the two.

Police have until July 1 to forward their report to the DPP.

The embattled Mr Sakaja has been summoned to appear before the DCI on Monday, June 20, the same day he is expected to provide proof to the Commission for University Education (CUE) that he indeed has a degree. Mr Sakaja claims to have graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Management (External) from Team University in Uganda.

The head of the Serious Crimes Unit, Kuria Obadiah, told the senator to show up at the DCI at 2pm on Monday. This came barely 24 hours after Mr Sakaja presented himself at the DCI headquarters, only to be turned away by detectives.

“I am investigating an alleged offence of forgery, contrary to Section 345 of the Penal Code, and have reasons to believe that you Mr Sakaja has information that can assist me with investigations,” said a letter from the DCI to the senator.

The items he has been asked to present tomorrow include the application letter he sent to Team University, an admission letter and school fees payment records.

Blow to ganja President hopeful Prof Wajackoyah as bishops condemn bhang manifesto

Catholic bishops yesterday hit out at political leaders seeking elective posts with manifestos aimed at legalising drug usage.

The bishops asked Kenyans to be vigilant about such leaders who are seeking to promote "immoral and unethical manifestos" that they said would break the social fabric of the country.

The call came after Roots Party presidential hopeful Prof George Wajackoyah made open his plans to legalise bhang and snake farming if he is elected on August 9.

In a statement read by Nyeri Archbishop Anthony Muheria at Our Lady of Consolata Cathedral church yesterday, the bishops urged Kenyans to reject leaders who have unethical proposals in their manifestos, such as those seeking to support abortion, liberalisation of sexual activities such as pornography and promoting drug use.

“Let us keep this in mind that for a nation to thrive, it must be founded on ethical and moral grounds,'' he said, adding that Kenyans should interrogate every leader by looking at their earlier statements and what they stand for.

He added that Christians have an obligation to vote.

He said: "Every person who will be participating in the upcoming August polls [should] ensure they elect a leader who will embody the vision of the people he intends to lead, who will involve the people in decision-making and inspire people to act freely and voluntarily.

“We are not looking forward to electing saints or angels. A leader must therefore be humble in exercising his office ... [Refuse] to vote for leaders who will propagate the cancer of corruption, rather vote for a leader who will vouch for reconciliation with nature and our creator.”

Do not elect a government of thieves, Kiaritu cautions Kenyans

Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi on Saturday warned Kenyans against electing “a government of thieves” and expressed fears that the August 9 elections might see voters install leaders likely to loot the country’s coffers dry.

Mr Murungi supports the Azimio presidential candidate, Mr Odinga, whose main competitor is DP Ruto of Kenya Kwanza.

DP Ruto’s coalition brings together party leaders Musalia Mudavadi (Amani National Congress), Moses Wetang’ula (Ford Kenya) and Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua (Maendeleo Chap Chap).

Also in the coalition are Pamoja African Alliance (PAA) leader and Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi and Speakers Justin Muturi (National Assembly) and Ken Lusaka (Senate), among other leaders.

Speaking at the Meru ASK grounds, where he hosted Mr Odinga’s running mate, Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua, for a rally, Mr Murungi said the 2022 elections could see Kenya get bad leaders and cautioned Kenyans against electing a “government of thieves for thieves”.

He drew a parallel to dictator Mubutu Sese Seko of Zaire, now the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), which despite its mineral wealth, was looted and plundered under Mobutu, throwing the country into decades of poverty and civil war.

“I see a problem where we could bring into Kenya a kleptocracy. We are likely to make a mistake and usher in a government of thieves for thieves instead of a democracy. When I hear some people talk, I see they have no idea…,” the governor said.

IG Mutyambai orders investigations into Sakaja and Wavinya

Inspector-General of police Hilary Mutyambai on Saturday ordered investigations into Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja and Machakos governorship candidate Wavinya Ndeti.

In the latest twist in the dramatic saga over Senator Sakaja’s academic qualifications, police now say the Nairobi governor aspirant will be subjected to criminal investigations seeking to establish the authenticity of his degree.

Mr Sakaja claims to have graduated with a bachelor of science degree in management from Teams University in Uganda.

In a statement, police spokesperson Bruno Shioso said that IG Mutyambai had ordered the DCI to investigate academic papers of Mr Sakaja and Ms Ndeti.

“The Inspector-General of the NPS has directed the Director, DCI to conduct speedy investigations into [the] authenticity and genuineness of all the certificates, testimonials and respective documentation presented to the IEBC for clearance by the two aforesaid aspirants to [the] logical conclusion,” Mr Shioso said.

This came barely 24 hours after Senator Sakaja presented himself at the DCI headquarters last Friday, only to be turned away by detectives, who said he was not a wanted man.