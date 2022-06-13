Campaign Tracker: Elections update as of June 13

This past weekend was politically loaded. We learnt how Deputy President William Ruto, thanks to Amani National Congress party leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya leader, Moses Wetang’ula, outplayed the deep state.

Also, ODM chief Raila Odinga has agreed with ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru on a contentious bill recently passed by parliament.

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja’s bid for the capital’s gubernatorial seat is in jeopardy with intrigues surrounding his academic papers.

It is also during this past weekend that we understood why a current Cabinet minister believes he will be the country’s third in command should the Azimio coalition win in the August polls and we understood why Martha Karua is yet to step in Raila’s stronghold a month since her nomination as Azimio la Umoja’s presidential running mate.

The campaign tracker tells you how it all happened.

Here is what you need to know of Kenya’s politics as at June 13.

How Mudavadi, Wetang’ula have helped me fight the Deep State - DP Ruto

Had ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and his Ford-Kenya counterpart Moses Wetang’ula failed to join hands with Deputy President William Ruto to form Kenya Kwanza, then the latter’s political ambitions would have succumbed to attacks from the Deep State, DP Ruto said.

While speaking at Bukhungu stadium, the country’s second in command said the political wave created by the Kenya Kwanza Alliance had energised his campaigns and drawn the support of Kenyans from the different regions behind him.

He described Mr Mudavadi and Mr Wetang’ula as true champions of change, adding they will have a meaningful contribution to make in his administration if he clinches the presidency in the August 9 General Election

“Mudavadi and Wetang’ula agreed that we unite to ensure that everybody feels honoured. This restored our hope as there were people planning evil against us (in reference to deep state). Mudavadi and Wetang’ula formed the Kenya Kwanza Alliance and now millions of Kenyans have joined us as we prepare to form the next government,” said Dr Ruto.

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala told Dr Ruto not to renege on his promises to the Luhya nation during the mega-rally in Kakamega.

Mr Malala said Dr Ruto should ensure he fulfils the promises including the 30 per cent stake in government, revive collapsed factories and establish new ones.

Why Raila, CS Mucheru do not want President Uhuru to sign ICT Bill

Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga has appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta not to sign into law the ICT Practitioners Bill 2020 that was enacted by the National Assembly on Wednesday last week.

Mr Odinga, in a statement released by his private secretary Mr Dennis Onyango, says that he finds the Bill vague yet loaded with sweeping powers over the ICT sector, with no clarity on the specific problem it is meant to address.

During its passage, MPs described the Bill as very progressive and if implemented it will help reduce the chaos and confusion in the ICT sector while at the same time providing a legal framework of the recognition, registration, licensing of the ICT practitioners in Kenya.

However, Mr Odinga finds the move to regulate the ICT Practitioners in the country impractical and counter-productive.

“It negates the goals and visions of the national ICT policy and digital strategies. It amounts to regulating talent which damages innovation and limits growth,” says Mr Odinga but without demonstrating how.

Mr Odinga's comments on the Bill come after ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru said the Bill is not good for the sector.

"As a ministry, we continuously fought against this Bill in various forums. The political season comes with all manner of surprises including failed assurances by the people responsible. I will do my part to safeguard our thriving sector," said Mr Mucheru without explaining further.

Machetes seized, suspect arrested in Kisii ahead of Raila’s visit

Police in Kisii have seized seven machetes and arrested one suspect in a crackdown on suspects planning to cause chaos in political rallies.

This comes ahead of Monday's visit by Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Presidential candidate Raila Odinga in Kisii.

Kisii County Police commander Francis Kooli said the machetes were found hidden in a toilet at Senator Bar and Restaurant in Mwembe estate near Kisii town.

"We are holding the proprietor of the bar to shed light on how and why the machetes were hidden in her bar. We were tipped by a member of the public on Saturday about the pangas," said Mr Kooli.

He said they are still investigating a related incident where four machetes were confiscated near Kisii Sports Club last week. A dozen of clubs being transported by a boda boda rider also recovered by police near the Sports Club.

Mr Kooli said they are pursuing four people suspected to be behind the planned chaos.

Martha Karua promises to end corruption in Azimio government

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition presidential running mate Martha Karua has vowed to end corruption if the team forms the next government adding that no one will be spared in the fight against the vice.

The Narc-Kenya leader said the Azimio la Umoja government will also revamp the economy “so that young people can have hope of employment.”

However, she said, the economy cannot be revived unless the fight against corruption is won.

Ms Karua, who was speaking at Kabiru-ini showground in Nyeri County on Saturday during a tour of central Kenya, appealed to residents to vote in the Azimio la Umoja government because it was the only hope of liberating Kenyans through protecting taxes that had previously been lost through corruption.

“Corruption is a major stumbling block to the country’s economic growth. By Raila choosing me as his running mate and Justice and Constitutional Affairs CS is a sign enough that he is ready to fight corruption. Let me assure you that Azimio is the safest pair of hands that can transform Kenya” she said.

I will be third most powerful person in the land if Raila wins- CS Munya says

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya said he is poised to be the third highest ranked official if Azimio La Umoja coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga wins the August 9 elections.

He said he would be in charge of an equivalent of five CSs under his proposed role as head of Agriculture and chairman of the production sector.

Constitutionally, however, the Speaker of the National Assembly is the third most powerful person in the government.

Mr Munya revealed Mr Odinga had told him he would oversee urban development, SMEs, business, industry and rural development and urged residents to vote for Mr Odinga to make the appointment a reality.

Speaking during a tour of the miraa belt of Nyambene, a day after he announced resumption of the crop export to Somalia, he told farmers that his appointment would ensure the crop was safe.

East Africa Legislative Assembly MP Mpuru Aburi told Mikinduri residents that Mr Munya would be in charge of five ministries and 31 parastatals.

“From Raila Odinga as president, Martha Karua as Deputy President, commanding number three will be Peter Munya. He will be the first person in Meru to hold such a high post,” he said.

DP Ruto reneges on UDA six-piece call in his allies’ strongholds

Deputy President William Ruto yesterday asked voters in Laikipia County to pick the best candidates under Kenya Kwanza coalition and not necessarily those in the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

In what is likely to intensify sibling rivalry among candidates seeking to be elected under Kenya Kwanza, Dr Ruto did not talk about UDA but asked voters to ensure those elected are in the coalition he leads.

“I ask you to elect Kenya Kwanza candidates from governor, woman representative and senator,” the DP said at Nanyuki Central Park.

Dr Ruto was accompanied by his running mate Rigathi Gachagua, The Service Party (TSP) boss Mwangi Kiunjuri, Chama Cha Kazi (CCK) chief and Gatundu south MP Moses Kuria and several other lawmakers.

Addressing the crowd that braved the rain, Dr Ruto promised to end insecurity in Laikipia County and ensure adequate water for households through construction of a mega dam in Nanyuki.

Not so fast. Raila bid to take Karua home derailed

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition presidential running mate Martha Karua will take longer to visit her coalition’s presidential candidate, Raila Odinga’s political backyard after the latter’s postponement of his tour of Nyanza region.

It is believed that the delay is due to infighting among Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leaders and a revolt against the six-piece revolt the former PM is pushing for.

The campaign that was to kick off today has indefinitely been called off as the Orange party moves to put its house in order before Mr Odinga’s visit which was to also be Ms Karua’s maiden tour to Nyanza since her appointment on May 16.

An itinerary released by the Nyanza region presidential campaign team led by National Assembly Minority Leader John Mbadi and Kisii governor James Ongwae indicated that Mr Odinga was to have a two-day tour of Kisii County today and tomorrow. Then to Nyamira on June 15, Homa Bay (June 16), Migori (June 17), Siaya June 18 and grand closing in Kisumu on June 19. However, a new schedule released by Raila Odinga Presidential Secretariat last Friday showed that he would only visit Kisii County on Monday June 13 before heading to Kitui County on June 14.

The Azimio candidate will then head to Isiolo on Wednesday, June 15 and Marsabit on Thursday, June 16. The schedule did not give new dates for the Nyanza tour.

The Nation has learnt that antagonism within top ODM leadership is what led to the postponement as the party plans to meet with aspirants and leaders to forge a common way forward. It is after this is done that the ODM leader’s tour will continue.

Why Ruto, Raila eyes are keen on 4.4 million undecided voters

Deputy President William Ruto and his main rival Raila Odinga have shifted their focus to the more than four million undecided voters that are crucial in deciding the August 9 presidential winner while protecting their bases two months to the election.

At the heart of the latest political battle by the two perceived front-runners, in an election that has four candidates so far, is the quest to attain the mandatory 50 percent plus one vote to secure a round-one win.

Strategists in both Kenya Kwanza Alliance of Dr Ruto and Mr Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition party, relying on in-house and publicly available opinion polls, are crafting campaign messaging targeting the undecided constituency to win over a substantive number.

Degree this way, degree that way, the song goes on Sakaja’s academic papers

The controversy over the academic qualifications of Nairobi Senator, Johnson Sakaja, currently vying for governor of Nairobi, took a new twist after inconsistencies started to emerge on what he said in the past about the institution he attended for his undergraduate course.

The Commission for University Education (CUE) told the Nation that the senator presented a degree from a Ugandan university for regularisation, which he intended to use for clearance for the race, after a number of documents were leaked.

The University of Nairobi, where the senator has often claimed he graduated with a degree in actuarial science, also said that the senator is still a student and has not completed the course.

UoN Communications Director John Orindi said he was admitted to the university on a module two programme in 2003.

“It is true Sakaja was admitted to the university and was pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Actuarial Science, studied from first year up to fourth year, but is yet to graduate,” said Mr Orindi.

“The university earlier issued a statement... and was clear that the person in question did not complete his studies.”

The university, in a verification letter to the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) dated May 31 last year, said Mr Sakaja’s transcripts were incomplete.

“...they have not been signed by the university,” the Deputy Vice Chancellor Academic Affairs, Prof Julius Ogeng’o, replied to the DCI, which is carrying out its own investigation.

Mr Sakaja has in a number of past media interviews said he studied actuarial science at the University of Nairobi from 2002 to 2007.

According to the degree certificate the senator is said to have presented to CUE, he graduated on October 21, 2016 but a booklet from the institution for the graduation ceremony that took place in October 2016 does not contain Mr Sakaja’s name among the six BSC (Management) graduates.

Sonko’s fate in Mombasa gubernatorial bid to be decided this week

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has only two options left to have his name included on the ballot in the Mombasa gubernatorial contest.

He will first be banking on a favourable outcome in a case he has filed at the High Court against the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Should that fail, he will be praying for a positive ruling from the IEBC Dispute Resolution Committee to keep alive his hopes of succeeding Governor Hassan Joho. IEBC has started hearing about 160 disputes filed by disgruntled aspirants who were not cleared to run for various seats.

IEBC failed to clear Sonko last week even after it was served with a letter from the Supreme Court showing that he had a pending appeal before it.