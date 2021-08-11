Campaign spending: MPs reject new rules

Wafula Chebukati

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati speaks in Mombasa on August 9, 2021. 

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (3)

By  Samwel Owino

Reporter

Nation Media Group

 Members of Parliament have rejected campaign financing rules imposed by the electoral agency, arguing that they were not formulated in a transparent manner.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.