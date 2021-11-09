Cabinet Secretaries defend politicking amid criticism from DP Ruto camp

Two Cabinet Secretaries have maintained that they will engage in active politics amid ongoing debate over the extent to which ministers should politick ahead of the 2022 general elections.

Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa and his Agriculture counterpart Peter Munya say they will not be intimidated or shy away from political activity.

Wamalwa said the Constitution allows Cabinet Secretaries to participate in political matters.

"Article 23 of the Constitution on leadership and integrity Act stipulates that county and national governments staff are not supposed to engage in politics except the ministers," he said.

He explained that as CSs, they have a duty to implement the President’s agenda, noting that there is a thin line between politics and policy.

"As a CS I have to ensure that the president’s manifesto is met at the ruling party and I have to walk across the country informing the same to the electorate," he said.

"Let everyone who has declared interest in the presidency be given an opportunity to sell his or her manifesto...when voting time comes, we shall decide who we want to be our leaders," he said.

The duo made the remarks when they toured Bungoma-based Nzoia Sugar Company on Monday.

Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa (far left) and his Agriculture counterpart Peter Munya (second left) at Nzoia Sugar factory in Kanduyi, Bungoma County on November 9, 2021. Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group

This comes as close allies of Deputy President William Ruto have threatened to take legal action to remove CSs Fred Matiang’i and Joe Mucheru for taking sides in political campaigns. They argue the duo has shown clear support for ODM leader Raila Odinga’s 2022 presidential bid.

DP Ruto’s United Democratic Party (UDA) accuses them of violating the Leadership and Integrity Act by taking sides in political campaigns.

But CS Munya said that he and other CSs will continue to spearhead President Uhuru Kenyatta's agenda without any fear. He then asked his colleagues in Cabinet to boldly spread the Head of State's agenda of uniting the country.