Buoyant UDA party lays groundwork for 2022 General Election

Josphat Nanok

Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok and UDA Secretary-General Veronica Maina during a press briefing on May 20, 2021.

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  Steve Otieno

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The meeting comes barely two days after the party won the hotly contested Rurii ward by-election.
  • Kandara MP Alice Wahome says UDA victory is a testament to Jubilee Party's waning popularity in the country.

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party leaders held a meeting with hundreds of aspirants in Nairobi yesterday in preparation for the 2022 General Election.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Ethiopian doctor who fled Tigray faces deportation

  2. City tycoon charged with Sh100m fraud

  3. Deadly fungus stalks India's Covid wards

  4. China defends Sierra Leone fishing project

  5. Somali leaders to hold election talks

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.