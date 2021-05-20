Buoyant UDA party lays groundwork for 2022 General Election

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party leaders held a meeting with hundreds of aspirants in Nairobi yesterday in preparation for the 2022 General Election.

Politicians from at least 10 counties attended the session coordinated by Turkana Governor Josephat Nanok, Kandara MP Alice Wahome and economist David Ndii.

“This is just one of the numerous meetings that will give a chance to Kenyans interested in vying for positions in the forthcoming polls to interact with the party’s leaders,” Governor Nanok said.

“These consultations will be held across the country. The discussions today focused on registration, the party’s constitution and our expectations. We want to train our aspirants on how to engage the masses.”

The governor, a former ODM party die-hard, said the ‘Hustler Nation’ would rebuild the economy and transform the country.

“Deputy President William Ruto is not focusing on BBI but on the next phase of governance. We want to improve the economy through the bottom-up approach, where the change comes from the people and not a few individuals at the top,” Mr Nanok said.

Waning popularity

The meeting comes barely two days after the party won the hotly contested Rurii ward by-election, where the ruling Jubilee party was widely expected to clinch the seat.

Ms Wahome said the victory was a testament to the waning popularity of the Jubilee party in the country.

She added that their candidate in Bonchari Constituency would have won had it not been for State interference after police arrested UDA party officials monitoring the polls.

UDA secretary-general Veronica Maina said party elections scheduled for June 18 might be postponed.