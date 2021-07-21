Bring it on, DP William Ruto tells 2022 rivals

William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto during an empowerment meeting with traders in Machakos town on July 21, 2021. He said he is not bothered by rivals forming coalitions to challenge him in next year’s presidential election.

Photo credit: DPPS

By  Pius Maundu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Deputy President William Ruto has said he is not bothered by rivals forming coalitions to challenge him in next year’s presidential election.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.