‘Toto’ basks in stunning win as she prepares for August

Growing up in the sleepy village of Chemomul in Bomet East Sub-county, Linet Chepkorir, 24, never dreamt that one day she would be thrust to the national limelight.

Ms Chepkorir alias “Toto” became a sensation after beating 10 candidates in the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party primaries for the county Woman Rep position.

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu was among the first to congratulate the young politician.

“Congratulations Linet Chepkorir (Toto) for winning the Bomet Woman Rep nomination at that young age. An inspirational win to the girl child across the country. Nothing is impossible if you put your mind to it. Onwards and Upwards to Bunge,” Ms Ngilu tweeted.

The public has given Ms Chepkorir a lot of support since she threw her hat into the ring in the race to succeed incumbent Woman Rep Joyce Korir Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

The outspoken Bachelor of Business Administration graduate from Chuka University garnered 53,924 votes to secure the UDA party ticket. Ms Eunice Benson was second with 27,700 votes while Ms Stacey Chepkemoi was third with 26,808 votes, and Ms Beatrice Tonui 20,495.

“I didn’t know that I’d get the overwhelming support from voters across the county. I’m very grateful and looking forward to delivering in the General Election,” Ms Chepkorir said in an interview.

Support

Ms Chepkorir could not hide her joy as she sat with Governor Hillary Barchok, Deputy Governor Shadrack Rotich, former Chief Administrative Secretary for Mining and Petroleum John Mosonik and former Chepalungu MP Paul Bii when the results were announced at St Bakhita Hall in Bomet town.

“I am up to the task and call upon the voters and all members of the public to support me in this journey that has just started,” said Ms Chepkorir when she was handed the ticket by county returning officer Ronald Mutai.

The public has given her a lot of support since she threw her hat into the ring in the race to succeed incumbent Woman Rep Joyce Korir, who switched political lanes to contest the Bomet Central parliamentary seat.

Ms Korir lost to Mr Richard Kilel in the primaries.

“I could not have reached some regions of the county were it not for the support from well-wishers, family and friends who I will forever be indebted to. I will still bank on their support ahead of the General Election,” she said.

Primary school

The nickname “Toto” is from her primary school days when her teachers at Kapsimibiri Primary School used it due to her small body frame. When her former teachers learnt that she was running for the position, the name resurfaced.

Ms Betty Langat, the aspirant’s mother, said the family was adjusting to the sudden turn of events.

“She has a strong Christian upbringing and is not only hard working, disciplined and obedient, but has always exhibited strong leadership qualities. Despite her young age, the people of Bomet would not be disappointed in her leadership,” she said.

Hundreds of visitors thronged the homestead on Friday evening to congratulate Ms Chepkorir following her win.

“For the past few months, we have been receiving visitors from various parts of the county who are offering their support for our daughter. We are grateful for the support and wish to appeal to the residents to vote for her in the August 9 elections,” said Mr Richard Kilel, Ms Chepkorir’s father.

“The people have rallied behind the youthful candidate due to disappointment from the elderly ones ... They are willing to try her without any expectation,” said Mr Benard Makiche, another UDA nominee.