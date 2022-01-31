Bomet East MP Beatrice Kones announces retirement from politics

Bomet East Member of Parliament Beatrice Kones. She has announced her retirement from active politics to concentrate on family matters.

Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

By  Vitalis Kimutai

Nation Media Group

Bomet East Member of Parliament Beatrice Kones has bowed out of active politics opening the race to succeed her tight with many aspirants gunning for the seat.

