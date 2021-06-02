Blow to Wetang’ula in tussle for control of Ford Kenya

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula has lost his bid to have Ms Desma Nungo recuse herself from a tribunal handling the legal battle for the control of Ford Kenya Party.

Together with Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa and Ford-Kenya party, Mr Wetang’ula wanted Ms Nungo to disqualify herself from a case that is before the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal.

The legal tussle revolves around the removal of five party officials who are said to be allied to the outfit's Secretary-General and Tongaren MP Eseli Simiyu.

The lawmakers claimed Ms Nungo is likely to be biased because she is a former member of Ford Kenya and that in 2013, she worked as a member of the party's Elections and Nominations Board under Mr Simiyu.

Tongaren MP Eseli Simiyu. The legal tussle in Ford Kenya revolves around the removal of five party officials who are said to be allied to his outfit. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Lingering loyalty

It was contended that she appeared to have some lingering loyalty to the SG and a bias against party members allied to the party leader, Mr Wetang’ula.

But the tribunal dismissed the application, saying the claims were unsubstantiated and did not, therefore, pass the test of bias.

"The allegations that this tribunal’s chairperson was or is a member of the political party, or that she had and continues to have links with any of the complainants or with the SG were not supported and remain mere fears in the mind of the applicant. The direct link between this tribunal’s chairperson and any one side of the alleged divide within the political party has not been shown other than that imputed to decisions of this tribunal," ruled the tribunal.

The tribunal members noted the recusal application related to seven other pending cases in which interim orders were or were not issued.

Through Milimo Muthomi, Ford Kenya said it was displeased that Ms Nungo, in two of the pending cases, had declined to grant interim orders as sought ex-parte by those allied to Mr Wetang’ula.

On the other hand, in five of the cases pending before the tribunal, and in ex-parte sittings chaired by the said chairperson, interim orders sought were granted to those allied to Mr Simiyu.

The application indicated further that the party had noted that in the applications where interim orders sought were granted, the applicants were party members allied to Mr Simiyu, while in instances where no interim orders were granted, the applicants were allies of Mr Wetang’ula.

Bias claims

Mr Wamalwa said the chairperson of the tribunal was biased in her issuance of orders and that he would file a petition with the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) for her removal.

However, the tribunal said there was no evidence that the interim ex-parte orders issued by the chairperson in the first instance were irregular or that the chairperson did not exercise her discretion judiciously.

The ruling was delivered by four tribunal members led by Ms Nungo (chairperson), Milly Lwanga, Paul Ngotho and Dr Adelaide Mbithi.

They noted that lawyers in the dispute knew Ms Nungo sat in the Ford-Kenya disciplinary organ as it was disclosed in their presence in other proceedings involving the party.

"It is clear that the feeling or anticipation of bias is fuelled by two facts. Firstly that favourable orders expected by Ford Kenya were not issued and, secondly, that there is now a split in the political party," said the tribunal.

Two factions

The party is split in two factions, which have been warring since last year, when officials allied to Mr Simiyu attempted to remove Mr Wetang’ula from the party leadership and replace him with Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi.

The tribunal has since issued interim orders stopping Senator Wetang’ula, Mr Wamalwa and the party from presenting or effecting at the Registrar of Political Parties the removal of the five officials from their positions.

Mr Peter Wangwe Puka, Mr Anthony Wafuku Sikulu, Mr John Simiyu Khayaki, Mr Fredrick Wanyonyi Matanda and Mr Edward Wamalwa Atnasi serve as the party's chairpersons in Kwanza, Saboti, Endebess and Kiminini constituency branches.



