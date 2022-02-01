Bishop Margaret Wanjiru, Johnson Sakaja clash at Kenya Kwanza rally

Nairobi County gubernatorial aspirants Senator Johnson Sakaja and Bishop Margret Wanjiru on Tuesday clashed during a Kenya Kwanza rally at City Park Market in Westlands, Nairobi.

Bishop Wanjiru, who is seeking the city governor’s seat on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket, accused Senator Sakaja, who is leaning towards Amani National Congress (ANC), of inciting the crowd against her.

Bishop Wanjiru confronted Mr Sakaja after youths started heckling as she stood to address the gathering. She accused the city senator of plotting to disrupt her speech. Mr Sakaja, however, asked the rowdy youths to respect all the leaders.

"Everyone has a right to speak, if you don't like someone, just keep quiet and listen," Mr Sakaja told the youths.

They said no one will choose for them their friends. But Margaret Wanjiru is telling Sakaja akuje polepole UDA sio ANC alizoea kuweka Mudavadi kwa mfuko. It's kicking and going. pic.twitter.com/SPhgLqnkad — Gabriel Oguda (@gabrieloguda) February 1, 2022

The two had accompanied ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and his Ford-Kenya counterpart Moses Wetang’ula during the rally.

UDA, ANC and Ford Kenya of Moses Wetang’ula have come together to form the Kenya Kwanza coalition.

The Kenya Kwanza allied party leaders have promised to boost Kenya’s economy and focus on the issues affecting Kenyans.