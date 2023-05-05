Bipartisan talks: Lawyer Muthomi Thiankolu joins committee

The ruling Kenya Kwanza Alliance has picked High Court Advocate Muthomi Thiankolu to join lawyer Paul Mwangi of the opposition’s Azimio coalition as joint secretaries to the 14-member bipartisan committee.

The team resumed talks on Friday morning following the suspension of protests by Azimio, whose leader is Raila Odinga.

Co-chairs Otiende Amollo and George Murugara expressed commitment by both sides to iron out some of the contested issues.

The committee said it has made progress on whether the talks should be purely parliamentary or if they should involve stakeholders outside the two Houses. It will take a position when it meets next week.

On the demand by Azimio, for the talks to be concluded within 30 days, the team said the urgency is shared by the two camps.

On Thursday, Mr Odinga said he wants the bipartisan talks between Azimio and Kenya Kwanza, that followed protests against the government, concluded in 30 days.

The opposition politicians further reiteared their demands for the talks, among them their wish for them not to be confined to Parliament.

Further, the coalition insisted that the audit of the 2022 presidential election results has to be carried out to determine the winner. It also wants the restructuring and reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).