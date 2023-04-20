Bipartisan talks: Azimio, Kenya Kwanza leaders fail to agree on Keynan, P'Kosing

President William Ruto and Azimio chief Raila Odinga will have the final say on the inclusion of Eldas MP Adan Keynan and his Pokot South counterpart David P'Kosing in the bi-partisan dialogue team, parliamentary leadership from both camps have said.

National Assembly Majority and Minority leaders Kimani Ichung'wa and Opiyo Wandayi respectively, as well as their Senate counterparts Aaron Cheruiyot and Steward Madzayo said they could not agree of the duo's membership during their preliminary meeting to address underlying issues before the start of the talks.

"In our engagement this morning we raised the issue of the inclusion of Eldas MP Adan Keynan as a member of Kenya Kwanza negotiating team and our objection was premised on the fact that he is a member of Jubilee party which is a constituent party of Azimio."

"Our counterparts also raised an issue about our inclusion of Pokot South MP David P'Kosing as a member of our team on grounds that his party leader John Lonyangapuo has entered into some arrangement with Kenya Kwanza. We have objected to their objection and that amounts to a stalemate," Mr Wandayi said.

He went on: "We have since chosen to refer this matter to the leadership of our respective coalitions in a view to having it resolved."

He said in their engagement, they allowed the two negotiating teams to begin engaging informally to explore the issues of terms of reference and the nature the discussions should take.

"If there are areas they don't agree they will contact us and leadership of the parties," said Mr Wandayi.

Mr Ichung'wa said the composition of the negotiation team was arrived at following deliberations by both coalitions including Parliamentary Group meetings, hence removal of any name from the list must be referred to the leadership and respective party organs.

"We appreciate that the composition of both teams was arrived at following engagement of party leadership of both coalitions."

"This is an issue we cannot ably resolve that's why we've refered it to our party leaders and respective party organs for resolutions," Mr Ichung'wa said.

He said they have also agreed to have the dialogue team begin preliminary engagements on terms of reference and see if they can strike a balance.

The leadership has also endorsed Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo and his Tharaka counterpart George Murugara as the bi-partisan dialogue team co-chairs.

The team chaired by Dr Amollo and Mr Murugara have since started the preliminary talks at the Kempinski Hotel.