Bigwigs retreat to backyards in fight for survival as polls near

Big names in Azimio and Kenya Kwanza have silently withdrawn from the national stage and retreated to their backyards following fierce political competition.

Although they still spearhead campaigns for their presidential candidates, they are now mostly preoccupied with their battles. In Siaya, Senator James Orengo has retreated in tough campaigns to win the governor seat on an ODM ticket. Mr Orengo, a national figure, had been an asset to Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s campaigns but is now hardly seen, with his campaigns now limited to Siaya, where he is up against former Rarieda MP Nicholas Gumbo (United Democratic Movement). Reached for comment, he said: “We are involved in backroom activities and consultations with my party leader and his presidential campaign team.”

Mr Odinga’s brother, Oburu Oginga (ODM), has also significantly lost the national stature he has enjoyed. He is running for Siaya senator against Gem politician Julius Okinda. Kisumu governor Anyang’ Nyong’o also featured prominently in Mr Odinga’s national campaigns. He was instrumental in Azimio rallies before nominations but has now vanished, engrossed in a tough race against his predecessor, Jack Ranguma, of the Movement for Democracy and Growth. In Homa Bay, former Nairobi governor Evans Kidero, an independent, is giving vocal Woman Rep Gladys Wanga a run for her money in the governor race. She is one of Mr Odinga’s most reliable lieutenants and her absence on the national stage is due to the do-or-die battle in the county. The same applies to Senator Moses Kajwang’, who is up against Jack Aloo (Narc), Thomas Ojanga (Kanu) and Evelyne Atieno (DAP-K).

In Elgeyo Marakwet, Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, a key ally of DP William Ruto, is fighting for political survival against Governor Alex Tolgos (Jubilee) in the Senate race. And in Machakos, UDA chairman Johnson Muthama is in a fierce governor contest against Wavinya Ndeti (Wiper), Nzioka Waita (CCU) and Francis Maliti (Maendeleo Chap Chap). Outspoken Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has also gone mum as he scrambles for votes with other competitors in his constituency, although he still campaigns for the DP Ruto.

In Kwale, former Cabinet Minister Ali Chirau Mwakwere of Wiper Party is contesting the governor seat. A colourful politician who entertained audiences with his antics and known for his trademark “Zipapa Zipapa” call faces strong competition from UDA’s Fatuma Achani and ODM’s Hamadi Boga. Other bigwigs who have retreated include Meru governor Kiraitu Murungi, Kirinyaga’s Anne Waiguru and Baringo senator Gideon Moi.