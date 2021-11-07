Bigwigs plot political comeback as 2022 General Election approaches

As the clock ticks towards the 2022 General Election, bigwigs who served in the Mwai Kibaki and Daniel Moi regimes have begun crafting their comebacks.

Nation.Africa has established that the politicians, some who have been in the cold for more than two election cycles, are positioning themselves for various elective seats.

Among the leaders aiming to try their luck next year have been coalescing around regional kingpins like Raila Odinga of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), Deputy President William Ruto', Amani National Congress (ANC) chief Musalia Mudavadi and Wiper Party's Kalonzo Musyoka.

They include former Cabinet Ministers Hellen Sambili, Amukowa Anangwe, Dalmas Otieno, Kipruto arap Kirwa and Paul Otuoma.

Others are former East African Community Minister and President Moi man Musa Sirma and long serving former Internal Security PS Zakayo Cheruiyot.

Prof Anangwe has declared interest in the Kakamega governor seat.

Former Funyula MP and Sports Cabinet Minister Paul Otuoma is eyeing the Busia governor’s seat, having lost to Sospeter Ojaamong in 2017.

Former assistant ministers Alfred Khang'ati, Bifwoli Wakoli and former MP Manyala Keya have also been busy reactivating their campaign networks.

Mr Wakoli was the MP for Bumula while Mr Khang'ati and Mr Keya represented Kanduyi and Lurambi constituencies respectively. The latter two served for a term only.

Former National Assembly Speaker and Emuhaya MP Kenneth Marende, is also said to be eyeing a political seat.

In the Coast, former Cabinet Minister and Wiper Party chairman Chirau Ali Mwakwere wants to succeed Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya.

Mr Mwakwere contested the gubernatorial seat in 2017 and lost. Mr Mvurya garnered 119,680 votes against Mr Mwakwere’s 29,741, while Mr Issa Chipera of ODM has 27,727.

In 2013, Mwakwere, a former Cabinet Minister and Matuga MP, faced off with Boy Juma Boy Juma for the Kwale Senate seat but lost.

Kwale County Assembly Speaker Sammy Ruwa, who challenged Governor Salim Mvurya as an independent in 2017, says he will also be in the race.

Mwakwere has been conducting discreet campaigns all over Kwale.

Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala is also likely to make a comeback in 2022. He took a break from politics after coming second to Hassan Omar in the Mombasa Senate seat race in 2013.

Former assistant minister Danson Mungatana wants to be Tana River county boss.

In Mt Kenya, former Justice Minister and Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua, is being touted as a presidential running mate.

Ms Karua, however, says she will be in the race for Kirinyaga governor for the second time. She lost to Ms Anne Waiguru in 2017.

Mr Otieno hopes to succeed Migori Governor Zachary Okoth Obado who is serving his second and last term.

In the Rift Valley, Prof Hellen Sambili – who was a Cabinet Minister in the Kibaki government – wants to unseat Mogotio MP Daniel Tuitoek.

Prof Sambili was also a trusted ally of President Moi.

Others in the Mogotio parliamentary race are r Reuben Kiborek, Mr William Kipkorir,a former chief financier and campaigner of Prof Sambili, Mr Tom Kiptanui who is a cousin of Prof Sambili, and Baringo County Chief Officer Hilary Sonkoyo.

Prof Sambili, or Gogoe as she is locally known, has been crisscrossing the constituency to galvanise support ahead of the General Election. The don is said to be warming up to DP Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance.

Mr Kipkorir is an advocate while Mr Kiptanui is a son of former Mogotio MP Edward Kiptanui.

He wants to be Eldama Ravine MP, a seat being held by Mr Moses Lessonet. Mr Sirma has been close to Baringo Senator and Kanu chairman Gideon Moi, but decamped to the UDA early this year.

Mr Sirma, former ODM chairman and Industrialisation Minister Henry Kosgey, former Roads Minister Franklin Bett, former Agriculture Minister Sally Kosgei, former Higher Education Minister and current Uasin Gishu Senator Margaret Kamar and former Kipkelion MP Magerer Langat stood with Mr Odinga and the Coalition for Reforms and Democracy ( Cord) in 2013 despite the United Republican Party-The National Alliance wave that swept the Rift Valley.

In 2017, Mr Sirma left the opposition and joined Jubilee. However, he lost in the Jubilee nominations to Mr Lesonet.

It resulted in bad blood between him and Dr Ruto. He later shifted to Kanu.

Mr Sirma was among the leading lights in the Rift Valley that teamed up with Kanu leaders to campaign for the Building Bridges Initiative.

“I will contest the Eldama Ravine parliamentary seat in 2022. The people of Eldama Ravine have convinced me to use a UDA ticket,” Mr Sirma said recently.

Mr Kirwa, who was close to President Kibaki, wants to recapture the Cherangany seat he lost to Mr Joshua Kutuny.

He was in the Trans Nzoia Senate race in 2017 but again lost.