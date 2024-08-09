Beatrice Askul: EAC CS nominee on plans to enhance Kenya’s relationship with neighbours

East Africa Community and Regional Affairs Cabinet Secretary nominee Beatrice Asikul has promised to focus on solving the problems of the East African Community countries by implementing an all-inclusive approach with Kenya's neighbours.

Ms Asikul, who will be the first Turkana woman to hold the post if approved by the National Assembly, said she would use technology and implement infrastructure projects to solve Kenya's longstanding problems such as long queues at borders.

"We need to fast-track the development of infrastructure and technology. We need to put our heads together as a government and come up with a solution. We need to allocate funds and implement projects that will facilitate the movement of goods and services," she told the committee.

The nominee was also questioned on her ability to deal with long-standing feuds between members of the East African Community, such as the Migingo Island. On the Migingo Island issue, Ms Asikul said Uganda and Kenya needed to talk.

“I propose the resolution of the issue through the Court of Justice in Tanzania. We need also to have neutral arbiters to resolve the issue. If we do not find a solution, more Kenyans will suffer,” she added.

Ms Asikul, who previously served as the County Executive Committee member in charge of Water, Irrigation, Agriculture and Land Reclamation in Turkana County Government, was also challenged by the MPs on her understanding of East African Community affairs.

"I have only had 4 days to read and learn more about the EAC as I am an outsider. Once I am approved, I will learn as I am young and energetic and use my experience to steer the agenda," she said.

Ms Asikul also advocated for the use of sustainable and proactive measures in dealing with natural calamities such as drought and floods.

“Let us utilise reports on early warnings to make decisions. Sustainable measures such as water harvesting and finding alternative means of survival. We need to work with partners to come up with projects to mitigate the effects of climate change,” she told the committee.

She will be seeking to replace Ms Peninah Malonza, whose appointment was degazetted alongside the other Cabinet Secretaries two weeks ago and also overlooked as the president nominated the CSs.