Junet Mohamed
File | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

BBI supporters push for August referendum

WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (3)

By  Samwel Owino

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • BBI team is working to have the draft Constitution Bill handed to the president before the end of next month.
  • ODM bigwigs Junet Mohammed and John Mbadi say the greatest hurdle is the Judiciary.

Proponents of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) now say the referendum on the proposed constitutional changes should be held by August.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME The nine lives of Chebukati

  2. Nation Media Group bags two awards at the ‘Oscars of Design’

  3. Law change advocates race against time to beat deadlines

  4. Separating facts from fiction on the BBI proposals

  5. Reopening of BBI report splits Raila’s legal team

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.