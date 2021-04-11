BBI process on course, says Speaker Justin Muturi

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi addresses journalists at his home in Mbeere, Embu County, on April 9, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Alex Njeru | Nation Media Group

By  Alex Njeru

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • However, Mr Muturi has acknowledged that the several court cases against the proposed constitutional changes are likely to delay the referendum.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi is confident that parliamentarians will complete their work on the BBI constitutional amendment Bill within the specified time despite challenges occasioned by Covid-19 pandemic.

