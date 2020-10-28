BBI lead campaign teams formed 

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga have lined up a team of loyalist politicians to spearhead the campaign to collect at least a million signatures required to change the Constitution through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

The composition of the team was decided during a meeting at State House on October 17.

Another meeting to draw the final list was held at Parliament buildings on Thursday, according to a highly placed source.

Collecting the signatures follows the publication of the draft Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill 2020, as contained in the BBI report that was officially launched at the Bomas of Kenya on Monday.

Senate Majority Whip Irungu Kang’ata, National Assembly Majority Leader Amos Kimunya and former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth will lead the drive in central Kenya.

Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho and his Kilifi counterpart Amason Kingi will be at the helm of the campaigns in the Coast.

The team has senators Mohamed Faki (Mombasa), Stewart Madzayo (Kilifi) and Agnes Zani (Nominated), and MPs Naomi Shaban (Taveta), Mishi Mboko (Likoni) and others.

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and a number of governors will lead the campaigns in their respective regions.

Daily progress

They are expected to report to Mr Kenyatta and Mr Odinga on their daily progress.

More leaders will be incorporated into the team, the Nation has learnt.

“We are ready but urge Kenyans to read the document carefully,” Mr Kimunya said after the Thursday meeting.

The law provides that an amendment to the Constitution may be proposed by a popular initiative signed by at least a million registered voters.

Eldas MP Adan Keynan will lead the campaigns in the northeast alongside Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji, who chaired the 14-member BBI team that delivered the report.

“We are committed to ensuring that Kenyans get a document that will improve governance. This is the time to right the 20 per cent of the 2010 document that we agreed was not good,” Mr Keynan said.

Kisii Governor James Ongwae, Senate Minority Leader James Orengo, his minority colleague in the National Assembly John Mbadi and Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i will be the BBI’s pointmen in Nyanza.

Mr Mbadi said it would take “a very short time to get the signatures”.

“I already have a network in Homa Bay county. With my party machinery, we will collect more signatures than required,” he said.

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa are lined up to lead the drive in western Kenya.

They are likely to be assisted by Amani National Congress (ANC)party leader Musalia Mudavadi.

During the launch of the report on Monday, Mr Mudavadi expressed reservations about the proposal to have an ombudsman appointed by the Executive, downgrading of the Senate and lack of plans to address the rising public debt.

Mr Musyoka, Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya and Kitui South MP Rachael Nyamai will lead the campaigns in upper and lower eastern Kenya.

Collecting signatures

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos and former Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto will lead the charge in the Rift Valley.

The team will include MPs Joshua Kuttuny (Cherangany) and William Kamket (Tiaty).

The campaigns in Nairobi will be led by MPs Simba Arati (Dagoretti North), Tom Kajwang (Ruaraka) and Maina Kamanda (Nominated).

ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna said collecting signatures would begin next month.

Mr Sifuna, who was addressing journalist in the company of a group of MPs and leaders from western Kenya, said the intention is to have the bill on the referendum tabled and passed by county assemblies by December.

“ODM-led county assemblies are ready to debate and pass the bill,” Mr Sifuna said.

Mr Mbadi said Kenyans are happy with BBI “because it empowers devolution”.

Additional reporting by Silas Apollo