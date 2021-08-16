BBI lawyers
File | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

Court of Appeal to give BBI case ruling

WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  David Mwere  &  Joseph Wangui

What you need to know:

  • Decision a make-or-break moment for the Uhuru-Raila ‘Handshake’.
  • In his appeal, President Kenyatta denied being the driver or initiator of the BBI process.

At the end of this week, the country is set to witness the beginning of a major shakeup in the political landscape as the Court of Appeal renders its decision on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI). 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.