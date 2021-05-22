BBI: James Orengo accuses politicians of abandoning Raila Odinga

Siaya Senator James Orengo

Siaya Senator James Orengo addresses mourners at a funeral in Siaya County on May 22, 2021. 

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Raballa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The lawmaker, while reiterating his support for ODM leader Raila Odinga, said it is unfortunate that some leaders opt to desert him in his moments of crises.

Siaya Senator James Orengo has expressed confidence that an appeal against a ruling that nullified the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) process will be successful.

