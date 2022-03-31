BBI at Supreme Court - Liveblog

The Supreme Court is giving its verdict on the President's controversial three-year quest to change the constitution, a ruling that could shake up the political landscape just months to the August elections.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has argued that his proposed modifications to the 2010 Constitution will help end repeated cycles of election violence, a hot-button issue that has divided the political elite.

Since the two leading protagonists in the August presidential election, Dr William Ruto and Mr Raila Odinga, hold opposing positions on the BBI Bill, it means the Supreme Court’s judgment will be a victory or a loss to one of them.

