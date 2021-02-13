Baringo loss leaves Gideon Moi fighting for his survival

Senator Gideon Moi

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi addresses residents of Samburu at Wamba Stadium on December 19, 2020. 

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-09-22 at 13.20.40

By  Onyango K'Onyango  &  Florah Koech

What you need to know:

  • DP Ruto is alleged to have pushed Labour Cabinet secretary Simon Chelugui to vie for the Senatorial seat against Mr Moi when he hosted a delegation from Baringo at his Sugoi home.

Kanu chairman Gideon Moi’s grip on his political backyard has continued to loosen and many observers say Thursday’s move by Baringo MCAs to shoot down the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill could seal his fate.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Baringo loss leaves Gideon Moi fighting for his survival

  2. US has 'concerns' on Covid info from China after WHO probe

  3. Ghana's active Covid-19 cases surpass 7,500

  4. ICJ rejects Kenya's request to delay Somalia case

  5. 179 more contract Covid-19

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.