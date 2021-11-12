Voters

The youth queue to register as voters in Eldoret on November 1, 2021.

| Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

Ballot revolution? Many youth to vie for political seats in 2022 elections

By  Nation Team

Nation Media Group

More youthful aspirants are eyeing positions in next year’s elections, banking on their peers who constitute the majority of voters, and hoping to break the jinx of their dismal performance.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.