Ballot papers scrutiny kicks off at the Supreme Court
Scrutiny of 45 presidential election ballot boxes from 15 polling stations kicked off on Wednesday at the Supreme Court sub-registry at Forodha House in Milimani.
The exercise is being undertaken under supervision of IEBC and Supreme Court Registrar.
Lawyers for the IEBC, chairman Wafula Chebukati, Commissioners, Raila Odinga and William Ruto are present to witness the exercise.
Currently, they are tallying and scrutinising ballot boxes from Mvita constituency, Mombasa County.
There is also heavy presence of the police drawn from GSU, Administration Police and Kenya Police services.