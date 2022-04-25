Bahati in tears as Jubilee party recalls Mathare ticket

Former gospel singer Kevin Bahati has cried foul after being asked by his party to step down as the Jubilee candidate for the Member of Parliament seat for Mathare.

Speaking during a press briefing, Bahati, who was in tears, said that the party, which is under the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party, was not being fair in its decision.

He claims that the party had decided to support the ODM candidate for Mathare Anthony Oluoch.

“This is a sign of hope. I respect my president and I respect honourable Raila Amolo Odinga but please give the youth of this country a chance. I know there is zoning and Mathare has been zoned as an ODM area, but for this one time give the youth of this country a chance. Give the people of Mathare a chance to get the leader they have always wanted,” Bahati lamented.

Bahati had been awarded the nomination certificate to contest the Mathare MP seat in the coming August general elections.

“I don't know how to celebrate This... I don’t know if I should cry or pray...This is a dream come true not only to me as Bahati; but to the youth and my people of Mathare who for so long have been praying for an MP made in Mathare. For Sure it's not been easy competing against all those veteran politicians and I would like to say thank you for choosing me as the most popular candidate in Mathare!” he said after being handed the direct nomination.

“Secondly, I want to personally thank my party leader H.E the President Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta for giving me an opportunity to vie on a Jubilee ticket and Baba the 5th H.E Raila Amolo Odinga for believing in me as the official Azimio candidate for Mathare Mp!!! Lastly, to you my friends who have been supporting the vision since day 1... I still need your support even more in this journey as we wait to be voted in on the 9th August election it's a new dawn for my people; it's time for a new Mathare!!! forever to god be the glory (sic).”