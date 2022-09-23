Babu Owino, Ledama openly attack ODM over House slots

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and Narok Senator Ledama Olekina have openly called out the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) over how the top leadership of the party is running its affairs.

The criticisms came immediately after ODM leader Raila Odinga called for a crisis meeting with all elected leaders with the aim of discussing internal affairs that have come up since he lost the race to State House in the August General Election.

Mr Owino, born Paul Ongili, made the comments on his social media pages on Thursday evening.

The MP, who is serving his second term in Parliament, said he had sacrificed and served ODM with diligence. He also claimed that he used his personal resources while serving ODM and it is wrong for him to be shortchanged by the top leadership of the party.

“ODM party, so many youth and myself sacrificed a lot and used our resources in the party over the years, our pay is betrayal and blackmail. It is okay, tomorrow is another day,” Mr Owino said.

Mr Owino further claimed that he had been promised to be the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman and he was shocked when the party fronted John Mbadi, who was nominated to Parliament by ODM.

“Why should Mr Mbadi come down from the position of Majority Leader to PAC chair which was reserved for me? This will not happen! Over my dead body. Young people must get their space. It is now or never. He has been rewarded through nomination,” Mr Owino said.

These statements were echoed by Mr Olekina who is serving his second term in the Senate.

Mr Olekina said he has already had enough of being kept in the cold within the political outfit.

“Enough of always being kept in arms away while others chill in their cribs and are rewarded with the lion’s share of party positions,” said Mr Olekina.

Meanwhile, Mr Mbadi, who is also the chairman of the ODM party, is aggrieved that Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi was nominated to be the Majority Leader, a position he claims he had been promised.