Baba Yao slowly steers himself back into the President’s fold

Ferdinand Waititu

Former Kiambu County Governor Ferdinand Waititu runs towards his vehicle after he was mobbed by youths during President Uhuru Kenyatta's tour of Nairobi's Eastlands area on February 19, 2021. 

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Nyambega Gisesa

As President Uhuru Kenyatta toured parts of Nairobi to open hospitals on Friday, former Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu Baba Yao brought the convoy to a halt in Kayole, with the latter’s supporters demanding that he addresses them.

