Baba Yao slowly steers himself back into the President’s fold
As President Uhuru Kenyatta toured parts of Nairobi to open hospitals on Friday, former Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu Baba Yao brought the convoy to a halt in Kayole, with the latter’s supporters demanding that he addresses them.
This was yet another event in which Mr Waititu accompanied – or followed – the President in his tours.
Mr Waititu, who in the past accused the President of being behind his removal as governor in January 2020, seems to be warming up and making every effort to capture Mr Kenyatta’s eye.
“Like many Kenyans, I am also a follower and supporter of President Kenyatta,” Mr Waititu told the Saturday Nation.
The new version of Mr Waititu differs from that of the politician who claimed to be an ally of Deputy President William Ruto just weeks ago.
After his impeachment, Dr Ruto’s supporters said Mr Waititu was a sacrificial lamb.
“(Nairobi Governor Mike) Sonko’s impeachment mirrors Waititu’s . It is State-sponsored,” Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen said after Mr Sonko was impeached by the county assembly last year.
The Senate later voted for his removal as governor. Mr Sonko, who joined Dr Ruto’s camp soon after his removal, faces several court cases, including corruption and being involved in terrorism.
There was excitement last month when Mr Waititu joined Mt Kenya leaders at Sagana State Lodge for a meeting with the President. Dr Ruto’s Mt Kenya allies skipped the event.
Mr Waititu was in Kabarak last week during a memorial for former President Daniel arap Moi, an event attended by Mr Kenyatta.
“Waititu may not have studied political science but he knows when to lie low and when to set himself on fire. He will live long,” political commentator Gabriel Oguda said.
The former Kiambu governor’s appearances at events attended by the President come months after he vowed to leave politics and concentrate on his businesses.
In a May 2020 interview with the Nation, Mr Waititu said he was not interested in politics .
But in December of the same year, the Registrar of Political Parties cleared the former county boss to contest the Nairobi governor Seat as an independent candidate.
However, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on December 29, 2020 said Mr Waititu could be permanently barred from holding any public office, citing Chapter Six of Kenya’s Constitution.