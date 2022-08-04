Azimio writes to IEBC over log in details to the results system

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition has written to the electoral agency requesting logging in details that will enable its agents access electronic results transmitted to the National Tallying Centre at Bomas of Kenya.

During the simulation of the Result Transmission System (RTS) in June, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) assured agents of presidential candidates that they would be provided with credentials to the Application Programming Interface (API) to enable them monitor the results streaming in from the 46,232 polling stations across the country.

Mr Michael Ouma, Director of ICT at the IEBC, said this was meant to instill public confidence and transparency.

“Because of the mistrust we experienced in the last general elections, we have put in place a situation where all political parties will have accounts logged into the system.

“We will give access to the API to the presidential candidates so that they can be able to access these results and they can tabulate their own from our portal,” he said.

IEBC, however, did not reveal the date which the agents were supposed to be given the log in credentials.

“Kindly give us access credentials to the API to enable the Coalition Party access electronic results that will be transmitted on August 9, 2022,” said Mr Paul Mwangi, Chief Legal Adviser to Mr Odinga’s Presidential Campaign, in a letter dated August 1, 2022.

By logging into the system, agents of presidential candidates will be able to review the forms transmitted from the polling stations.

During the simulation exercise, IEBC Commissioner-In-Charge of ICT, Justus Nyang’aya, said the image of the results will be captured by the KIEMS devices at the polling station and transmitted to the Global Public Portal and the National Tallying Center.

According to IEBC, the system will encrypt the data content of the results image, to avoid interception by tech savvy individuals.

It will also validate the identity of the polling station that the form is being transmitted from and elective position being contested, said Mr Nyang’aya.

During the presidential petition of the August 8, 2017 polls, IEBC was ordered by the Supreme Court to provide a list of people who had access to the API.