Azimio women’s group pushes for more nomination slots

A group of women supporting ODM leader Raila Odinga’s presidential bid are pushing for more nomination opportunities ahead of the August polls.

Led by their president Beth Syengo, the Azimio Women Movement has urged women to come out in large numbers and contest various elective posts as they support Mr Odinga’s presidential bid.

“We have our targets and want to make sure that we produce at least 20 women governors and an equal number of women senators. We are also going to sit within the Azimio secretariat to request for at least five direct nomination slots for women members of county assemblies (MCAs) in every county,” Ms Syengo said during the launch of Azimio Women Movement at a hotel in Nairobi.

Public Service and Gender Chief Administrative Secretary Rachel Shebesh, who was part of the group, urged the Azimio secretariat to provide them with adequate resources as they start campaigning for Mr Odinga.

“We are ready to hit the road and make sure Mr Odinga becomes the next president. We demand more campaign funds from the Azimio campaign kitty because women are the ones who vote and are involved in the campaigns at the grassroots level,” Ms Shebesh said.

Wajir woman representative Fatuma Gedi hit out at Deputy President William Ruto’s campaign brigade, saying there is need to respect women as they carry out the campaigns.

“We have seen what our opponents do in their campaigns. Some of them are asked to turn to the crowd and dance for the audience in a compromising way. As Azimio women, I plead with you, let us respect ourselves as women and look for votes in a respectful manner,” she said.

Security

The women requested Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’í to provide them with security so that they can enjoy equal rights with their male counterparts on campaign platforms.

Despite the constitutional requirement of gender balance in the National Assembly and the Senate, the number of women MPs has remained low.

In September 2020, then Chief Justice David Maraga had written to the President asking him to dissolve Parliament for failing to enact the two-thirds gender rule.

But National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi absolved Parliament from blame for failing to enact the gender parity rule as provided for in Article 27 of the Constitution.

“There is no Act of Parliament that you can pass to implement the two-thirds gender rule since it would be equal to guaranteeing the result of a competition,” Mr Muturi said, challenging those accusing Parliament of failing to come up with proposals on how to implement the principle in elective positions.