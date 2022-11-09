Azimio withdraws Dullo nomination to PSC, replaces her with Omogeni

Senators have approved Azimio's move to withdraw Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo from nominations to the powerful Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC), replacing her with Nyamira Senator Okong’o Omogeni.

This is after the senators amended the list of nominees approved by the National Assembly last week.

While moving the amendment motion on Wednesday, Minority Leader Stewart Madzayo informed the House that they were deleting the name of Ms Dullo and substituting with that of Mr Omogeni after Azimio held a meeting on the matter and agreed to nominate the senior counsel as his resourcefulness will be witnessed in Parliament.

Following the meeting, he then wrote a letter to National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula communicating the agreement to have Mr Omogeni be nominated to the PSC.

“The letter was dated October 7, 2022 and the Speaker replied to it the following day that it was not tenable to have the name of Mr Omogeni included in the order of the day as part of names that were going to be part of the motion,” said Mr Madzayo.

He complained that although the final decision rests with the minority side, his letter was not taken into account leading to the name of Ms Dullo sailing through at the National Assembly.

“The final decision rests with the minority side and that was the basis of the letter as the resolution of the minority was to nominate a senior counsel. His resourcefulness will be witnessed in the House,” said the Kilifi Senator.

Kitui Senator Enock Wambua, while seconding the motion, supported the move, saying Mr Omogeni will better serve the interests of the senators at the PSC.