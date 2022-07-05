Azimio will take good care of you, Martha Karua tells William Ruto

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance running mate Martha Karua yesterday stormed the cosmopolitan Nakuru County, as the political outfit eyes a share of the 1.05 million votes in the region.

Ms Karua's visit comes at a time the battle for the Nakuru votes has intensified, with the two main presidential candidates Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto competing for a piece of the pie in the vote-rich region.

Ms Karua, who addressed various campaign stops in Njoro sub-county, said the Azimio la Umoja administration will take good care of Deputy President William Ruto and allow him to retire in peace, as they focus on turning around the country’s economy.

“We have heard our competitors say they want to investigate and jail President Uhuru Kenyatta when they take over power, but I want to assure them we will take good care of them. We won't get them in trouble if we take over the country's leadership,” said Ms Karua while addressing residents of Mau Narok.

“As the next deputy president and Justice minister,l want to assure them that we will take good care of them and their rights just like other Kenyans. It is shameful that someone is plotting to jail Uhuru Kenyatta if he wins the presidency. My question is, in which Kenya will he be the president?” posed Ms Karua.

Former Cabinet minister Mukhisa Kituyi, who accompanied Ms Karua, criticised the Kenya Kwanza team, saying it comprises people with questionable characters.

“The Kenya Kwanza team is made up of questionable people. On August 9, l urge the residents of Nakuru to ensure Raila Odinga wins with a landslide. Do not allow William Ruto and his ilk, who have serious integrity questions, to lead this country,” said Dr Kituyi.

Ms Karua, who made stop overs in Tipis, Mwisho wa Lami, Mau Narok, Mauche, Stoo Mbili and Naishi (all in Njoro) — perceived to be DP Ruto’s stronghold — received a rousing welcome by residents.

Ms Karua promised goodies for the region. “Nakuru is part of the country’s breadbasket. Once we get into office, we will make sure all the challenges farmers face are addressed,”said Ms Karua while addressing residents of Mwisho Wa Lami , amid cheers from the crowd.

While addressing a crowd in Mauche, Ms Karua beseeched residents to embrace peace as the country gears up for the polls. “Nakuru is a cosmopolitan county and we want our people to live in peace. That is the spirit of Azimio la Umoja,” she said.

Ms Karua also pledged to end corruption, poverty and ensure better health for all Kenyans.

“You know me very well. l do not tolerate corruption. I will seal all loopholes for theft of public cash,” she said.