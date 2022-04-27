Azimio unveils panel that will select Raila's running mate

Azimio la Umoja presidential flag-bearer Raila Odinga, in consultation with the coalition party’s council, has appointed a seven-member advisory panel that will select a suitable candidate for the deputy president position.

The panel includes Bishop Peter Njenga, Rtd Arch Bishop Zaccheus Okoth, Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua, Narc Kenya Secretary-General Michael Orwa, former Cabinet minister Dr Noah Wekesa, Sheikh Mohamed Khalifa and Beatrice Askul Moe.

Azimio Secretary-General Junet Mohamed, who made the announcement, said the panel will reach a decision through consensus.

He also announced that the secretary of the panel will be Elizabeth Meyo.

The panel is required to submit the name of the nominee (s) before May 10.

IEBC on Tuesday gave political parties until May 16 to submit names of presidential candidates and their running mates.