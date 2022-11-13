Azimio, UDA in fierce lobbying for Eala candidates ahead of voting

Intense lobbying and horse-trading between Kenya Kwanza and Azimio la Umoja coalitions are going on ahead of Thursday voting of Kenya’s representatives to the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala).

The Sunday Nation has learnt that the coalitions on Thursday reached out to each other to support their “preferred candidates”.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga’s daughter, Winnie, is said to be the preferred candidate for ODM party while Wiper has Kennedy Musyoka, the son of Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka as their choice.

While lawmakers in the affiliate Azimio coalition have unanimously agreed to support both Ms Odinga and Mr Musyoka, they argue the other candidates should be left for members to make independent decisions.

In this regard, Western MPs from both Azimio and Kenya Kwanza have closed ranks and are having a meeting today at Maanzoni Lodge to rally support behind former Shinyalu MP Justus Kizito.

By Thursday, the preparations had been finalised and MPs invited for the meeting. Navakholo MP Emmanuel Wangwe (ODM) and his Webuye counterpart Dan Wanyama (UDA) are said to be the organisers.

Mr Wangwe, however, declined to comment on the planned meeting. “I have nothing to say about that,” Mr Wangwe said.

However, Vihiga senator Godffrey Osotsi confirmed the meeting saying they are retreating to support one of their own (Mr Kizito).

“We are going to converge not only as a region but as a party to discuss on how we are going to approach the Eala election. Our number one candidate is of course Winnie but number two will go to regions and we are rooting for Mr Kizito, anything less than that will not be accepted,” Mr Osotsi said.

“Kizito is the only candidate from our region, so we must rally behind him,” Mr Osotsi added.

Sources disclosed that the Western lawmakers have also extended an olive branch to their counterparts in Jubilee to vote for Mr Kizito and they reciprocate also in voting for their preferred candidate.

The Western lawmakers want to take advantage of the strained relationship between ODM and Jubilee following the fall out on the representative to the powerful PSC to ensure that Mr Kizito sails through.

“This is politics and lobbying is allowed and we are doing just that,” said an MP from Western.

Budalangi MP Raphael Wanjala dismissed other candidates terming them as job-seekers, noting the only person they know as mulembe nation is Mr Kizito.

“We are going to vote for Mr Kizito, he is the only one who can understand the problem some of us who come from the border with Uganda go through,” Mr Wanjala said.

Kitui Central MP Makali Mulu said as Wiper, they will vote for Kalonzo’s son and Ms Odinga as their first choice.

“Members are conversing and they will tick their preferred candidates in order of preference. Of course Winnie is automatic for us,” Dr Mulu said.

Former Kisii senatorial aspirant Okeng'o Nyambane is tipped to be the favourite in the UDA line up ahead of the Thursday elections.

The Nairobi-based businessman was prevailed upon by the president to step down in the last elections as part of a compromise to give them UDA gubernatorial candidate Ezekiel Machogu better chances to capture the seat.

Mr Machogu, however, lost to ODM's Simba Arati but was later handed the Education docket as cabinet secretary.

"Kenya is the community's biggest economy, part of the Kenya Kwanza agenda is to do away with trade barriers and facilitate movement of goods and services across countries without hindrances, as part of a Kenyan delegation, I shall work towards this dream," he said.

The politician said his strong grasp of regional business and community issues will give him an upper hand in pushing for Kenyan-centric issues.

In Jubilee, three candidates are fighting for the single slot available for it. They are the party secretary-general Jeremiah Kioni, former Kieni lawmaker Kanini Kega and former Wajir Woman representative Fatuma Gedi.

Mr Kioni told the Sunday Nation that the single slot belongs to him. “That slot in Jubilee belongs to me.No one else.”

Mr Kioni dismissed Mr Kega’s candidature, saying he has challenged his defeat in the August poll in court hence should concentrate on the appeal.

“What happens if his appeal goes through? Will he resign and why should he subject us to that process? posed Mr Kioni.

Mr Kega stepped up his lobbying this week reaching out to his former colleagues in the Jubilee Party. He has so far met Majority leader Kimani Ichungwa and Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro seeking their support.

Sources, however, indicate that Kenya Kwanza has a soft spot to Ms Gedi, who MPs from the North have vowed to support.

Nominated MP Sabina Chege said Jubilee party has no preferred candidate.