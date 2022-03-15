Azimio to Ruto: Stop being a cry baby and just resign

Raila Odinga led Azimio la Umoja coalition has told Deputy President William Ruto to resign if he feels he cannot be part of the Jubilee government anymore.

This follows Dr Ruto’s speech today at the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party National Delegates Conference (NDC) where he castigated President Uhuru Kenyatta, terming the Jubilee government's second term as a waste.

Prof Makau Mutua, Raila Odinga campaign spokesperson said that Kenyans and the world witnessed how a Ruto-UDA regime would switch off the lights of democracy if- God forbid-it ever came to power.

“In its most important public function to date-deliberations on the coronation of Mr Ruto as UDA's presidential candidate - Mr Ruto decided to remove the media from the venue where those deliberations were done,” Mr Mutua said.

He added; “In effect, Mr Ruto decided to deny the Kenyan public and even their own members the opportunity to see for themselves how and why they took the decisions they did. The opacity and secrecy of UDA is a chilling reminder to Kenyans what Mr Ruto would do if he captures state power.”

Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi said since Dr Ruto had accepted the nomination for the presidency by UDA, he should resign immediately as the Deputy President because he is no longer a member of Jubilee on whose ticket he was elected.

“Anything short of that simply confirms how unprincipled and opportunistic he is,” he added.

His Alego Usonga counterpart Sam Atandi said the DP had lost hope.

“He has simply told his supporters that all roads are blocked, that he has been outwitted and the only weapon he is left with is prayers. He has also told his supporters to get ready for the opposition,” Mr Atandi said.

Makueni MP Dan Maanzo termed Dr Ruto as a political cry baby, who should quit.

“He is just a cry baby. If he is not happy with the new development, he should just resign. This is a man who walked out on the President. He should just resign together with his lot,” he said.

Godfrey Osotsi, ANC nominated MP said the deputy president displayed emotions and anger that is not presidential.

“Dr Ruto has no moral authority to question the government that he is serving on matters corruption, rule of law and governance. Someone needs to remind him that Kenyans are not fools,” he said.



However, DP Ruto allies came to his defence adding that the UDA party leader delivered one of the best speeches the country has seen.

“He delivered an excellent speech touching on the issues affecting common mwananchi,” Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa said.

Keiyo South MP Daniel Rono said Dr Ruto’s speech was full of truth adding that “Kenya will never be the same again.”

Jubilee nominated Senator Millicent Omanga said the country had witnessed history being made at Kasarani.