Azimio team led by Raila kicks off Coast tour

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya presidential flag-bearer Raila Odinga on Tuesday night landed in Malindi, Kilifi County, to start a four-day tour of the Coast region.

Mr Odinga was received by Governor Hassan Joho and Kilifi leaders including governor candidate Gideon Mung’aro.

This morning he heads straight to Tana River County, where he will visit Hola, Garsen and Magarini for a series of political rallies.

He is also expected to join the Pokomo Council of Elders, who will endorse Governor Dhadho Godhana to defend his seat.

Mr Godhana is running on an ODM ticket against Hussein Dado of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and Ali Wario of Jubilee.

Seven candidates are seeking to replace Mr Godhana.

The first phase of the event was to kick off at 5am, according to the cultural guidelines, where Governor Godhana will be presented by his parents to the elders on the banks of the River Tana for the "Bifwa Maji" ceremony to announce him as the sole candidate for the governor's seat.

Mr Godhana’s press aide Steven Juma said elders will appoint the governor as the community's spokesman and kingpin.

But Mr Godhana's rivals have dismissed the ceremony, vowing that they will not back down in their bid to succeed him.

“We shall have a different conversation at the ballot," said Mr Athman Ndoyoya.

Mr Hassan Morowa of the Pamoja African Alliance (PAA), on the other hand, argued that the time when elders influenced the politics of the community had passed.

"We are not scared at all, it is a normal event, but the people have made up their minds," he said.

On Thursday, Mr Odinga's campaign team heads to Kilifi and later to Kwale on Friday.