Azimio resolves to drop candidates in new election strategy

Azimio coalition on Friday resolved to drop some candidates in a new strategy to have more numbers in Parliament.

Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga chaired the meeting that made the decision that is likely to trigger major political backlash within the coalition.

"Discussed and approved a strategy to synergize the strength brought by each party to the coalition by rationalizing and harmonizing candidates in all elective positions and mandated each constituent party to implement the strategy," states the statement read by Azimio Secretary-General Junet Mohammed.

This is as the council expressed confidence in winning the August 9 poll.

"Expressed satisfaction with the party’s strategy that is on course to ensure victory for the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Presidential Candidate with over 15,000,000 votes.

"That Azimio La Umoja One Kenya forms the next government," said Junet

The coalition also appealed to its supporters across the country and Kenyans at larger to engage in peaceful campaigns "characterised by respect for dissent and the views of others which are the only means of ensuring a stable post-election economic environment which is essential for a united, inclusive, fair and prosperous nation."

The coalition has also instructed its National Coalition Executive Committee and presidential campaign secretariat to study the recently published register of voters.

The team is expected to report its observations back by June 28.