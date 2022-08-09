Azimio reads mischief on suspension of Kakamega, Mombasa governor races

The Azimio la Umoja coalition reads mischief on the part of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to suspend gubernatorial elections for Kakamega and Mombasa counties.

In a statement read by the Azimio Secretary General Junet Mohamed, the coalition said the move was likely to result in low voter turnout in its strongholds of Mombasa and Kakamega.

“The suspension of the two gubernatorial elections came to us as a shock. Mombasa and Kakamega counties are known Azimio strongholds,” said Mr Mohamed.

“The suspension of the gubernatorial elections is carefully engineered to lower voter turnout in these two counties and affect our imminent election victory.”

Azimio strongholds

Azimio has termed the decision as a deliberate act of subversion.

“It is curious to note all suspensions announced by IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati were in Azimio strongholds. Is this a coincidence? We believe it is deliberate,” said Mr Mohamed at a press conference held on Monday evening at a Nairobi hotel.

“In a couple of days we shall invite the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to audit the process of printing all ballot papers and establish the extent to which there was 'mischief and criminality on the part of IEBC'.”

“We shall also invite the DCI to determine the extent to which the mistakes by IEBC and the designated printer were a function of negligence.”

He went on, “IEBC is required by law to exercise care in the printing and distribution of papers for the general elections. We therefore want to invite the DCI to determine the extent their failure to do so resulted in this mishap.”

He however urged Azimio supporters to turn up in large numbers and elect the other positions including the MCA, Women Representative, MP, Senator and the Azimio candidate Odinga.