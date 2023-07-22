The Raila Odinga-led opposition has vowed to resume its demonstrations on Wednesday, as it began an assessment of the hits and misses of this week’s three-day protests, which its top leaders stayed away from.

The Azimio la Umoja Coalition One Kenya wants Kenyans to take to the streets to protest against the skyrocketing cost of basic commodities, increased police brutality against protesters and a unilateral attempt by President William Ruto’s side to recruit new election commissioners.

On Saturday, July 22, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka said they had reduced the number of protest days to once a week to reflect the new reality on the ground.

“We have taken consideration on the reality on the ground and realised a lot of people were arrested and others were running around hospitals taking care of their loved ones hence could not take part in the protests but demonstrations are on next week because no one can stop Kenyans from exercising their rights,” he said.

Flanked by former Murang’a governor Mwangi wa Iria, Jubilee secretary-general Jeremiah Kioni, and National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi, the coalition maintained that it would not be cowed by the government.

“Our peaceful countrywide will continue next Wednesday. We are serving notice to all the OCSs across the country for the Wednesday peaceful demonstrations,” Mr wa Iria announced.

“We call on all right-thinking members of society to rise and be heard. Let us all say enough is enough. William Ruto and his illegitimate regime must listen to Kenyans.”

The Odinga-led outfit condemned the action by police in dealing with protesters, saying it is a pointer to the emergence of a police State.

“We wish to make it clear that our people will not surrender or be cowed. We further make it clear that we will pursue no engagements with Kenya Kwanza whatsoever until these hostilities and their perpetrators are apprehended,” said Mr wa Iria.

The coalition insists that their main objective of grounding most services was achieved despite the key luminaries of the outfit keeping off the streets.

The Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) on Friday warned that the country stands to lose up to Sh2.86 billion daily if the protests continue to disrupt businesses as witnessed in the last two weeks.

“The continuous demonstrations have also severely disrupted the logistics and supply chain networks essential for the smooth flow of manufactured products to the end consumers,” said the KAM in its assessment of the demonstrations.

Mr Wandayi told the Sunday Nation that demonstrations succeeded “beyond their expectation”.

“It is not a question of coming out of their streets but seeing people sitting back as civil disobedience to the government is enough proof that the protests were a success. Our objective was to see businesses coming to a standstill, matatu owners withdrawing their cars from the roads and that was achieved,” he said.

Mr Wandayi, however, decried police brutality on their supporters, saying the coalition is handling the matter.

“The enlisting of the militia who were embedded with the people and police brutality meant that people kept off the streets but it is something we are handling,” he said.

The lawmaker said the coalition would change tack ahead of the next protests.

“The strategy will be reviewed from time to time depending on the situation and hand,” said Mr Wandayi.

National Assembly Minority Whip Junet Mohamed, on the other hand, also termed the protests a success but accused President Ruto of turning a blind eye to the existence of Article 37, which gives citizens the right to picket.

“Even if people did not come out on the streets, it was clear there was no peace in the country, there was no stability and if we are to a cohesive country, then this is something that we cannot ignore whether people came out to protest in the central business district or not,” he said.

“Looking at things, it seems like the government is not aware that Article 37 exists in our Constitution, to them that part is blank.”

He accused Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua of spewing divisive remarks instead of fostering the unity of all Kenyans using his position.

Analysts said by managing to bring business in the major cities like Nairobi, Nakuru, Kisumu and Mombasa to a standstill, especially on Wednesday, the Azimio coalition succeeded in holding the Kenya Kwanza administration to a ransom, demonstrating their capacity.

Azimio, however, saw muted protests on Thursday—and almost full-scale back-to-work scenes on Friday—as Kenyans went back to work, with most supporters lacking clear leadership as the Azimio principals stayed away from the protests with Mr Odinga saying he was down with a bad flu.

University of Nairobi lecturer Samuel Mbutu says the successful cascading of the protests to other regions and grassroots level resonated well with the people. He adds that with more proper coordination, the coalition will give the State a rough time.

“By devolving the protests from the capital to the grassroots and making it a fight against the high cost of living.

“The Azimio brigade has succeeded in capturing the minds and hearts of the citizens at the grassroots throughout the country. This is good for future mobilisation since the ground has been heavily combed,” Dr Mbutu said.

He, however, decried that the missing in action of coalition leaders during the three-day protest did not inspire much confidence in their supporters.

He said it gave the Kenya Kwanza team ample time to spread propaganda against the Azimio leaders.

The failure to show up in the courtrooms to stand with their detained colleagues also worked against the coalition as it didn’t augur well with their supporters.