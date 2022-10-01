The opposition coalition has hit back at President William Ruto over Cabinet nominations and his nation address during the opening of the 13th parliament.

Led by Wiper Party leader and Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition principal, Kalonzo Musyoka, the Raila Odinga allies faulted President Ruto saying he failed to address pertinent issues affecting the country during his inaugural speech in Parliament.

“First campaign promise [by Dr Ruto] was to lower prices of commodities. But the prices of unga and electricity have all gone up. Only yesterday when Ruto was making his address, CBK was raising the base lending rate from 7.25 to 8.25,” Mr Kalonzo said at a presser in Karen.

The leaders also called on the government to honour campaign promises and lower cost of living and ensure cabinet is half women as pledged.

“We expect this administration to honour their promise of lowering fuel prices. We want to propose austerity measures such as recovery of looted funds and restructuring of borrowed debt,” Mr Kalonzo said.

“Only 7 women were named [as cabinet nominees] out of the campaign promise to make the cabinet 50 percent women. Also some cabinet nominees have serious criminal cases. If I was Ruto, I would withdraw their nomination. We shall direct our MPs to hold approval of those who fall short of chapter six of the Constitution.”

The opposition also reiterated their earlier stance that the electoral agency should be reformed.