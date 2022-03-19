Azimio, OKA deal: Kalonzo Musyoka hits out at critics

Wiper Democratic Movement Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has hit out at his critics over his recent remarks on the One Kenya Alliance coalition deal with Azimio la Umoja movement.

Speaking during an interview with Citizen TV on Friday, Mr Musyoka told off critics saying his long political experience is enough to propel him to the presidency in the 2027 General Election.

"It is so unfair that people are profiling me and calling me names. I'm just a son of a peasant. My parents died a long time ago and I have been standing on my own since then. In my Kamba community, when you fight and call someone like me names, it is perceived you are fighting God." Mr Musyoka said.

He also said events at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) leading to the signing of the coalition deal between the Azimio la Umoja, OKA and other political parties were hurried, leading to several mistakes.

Raila: Why Kalonzo decided to support me for a third time

“The agreement we signed was for Azimio-One Kenya Alliance. But you saw at KICC, the branding was for the Azimio la Umoja movement. Even the MC of the event invited proposers and seconders to endorse Raila as the presidential candidate for Azimio la Umoja not Azimio-OKA, we were surprised." Mr Musyoka said.

The former vice-president also dismissed reports that he kept ODM leader Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta hostage after the team failed to agree on contentious issues in the coalition deal.

"We were supposed to meet President Uhuru Kenyatta at 9.30am at State House then proceed to KICC. I arrived there at 9.50am but Raila Odinga kept us waiting because he arrived at 2pm. He is the one who kept us waiting," he added.

Mr Musyoka, who has been blowing hot and cold over the Azimio- OKA coalition agreement, maintained that he supported Raila Odinga for the sake of unity of the country.