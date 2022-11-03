Azimio now drops Raila's brother Oburu Oginga from top PSC job

Confusion has rocked the Raila Odinga-led Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition over its nominees to the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) with the outfit making yet another change to its list to Parliament.

This is after it emerged that the outfit made a change to its Senate nominee to the powerful commission after dropping its earlier pick.

Azimio had settled on Siaya Senator Dr Oburu Oginga, Mr Odinga’s elder brother, as the coalition’s nominee to PSC, however, he has now been dropped.

In the new changes, the veteran politician has now been replaced by Isiolo Senator and Senate Minority Whip Fatuma Dullo.

The new development comes after an uproar by a section of Azimio lawmakers over the decision by the party to settle on Dr Oginga.

Minority side

As part of the fresh twist, Senator Dullo will now join Mavoko MP Patrick Makau (Wiper) and Likoni lawmaker Mishi Mboko (ODM) to the Commission as the minority side’s nominees.

“Narok Senator Ledama ole Kina will now replace Dullo as the Senate Minority Whip and he will be deputised by Nyamira Senator Okong’o Omogeni,” said a source who spoke to the Nation.

The source said the communication has already been sent to the National Assembly Speaker and the chairperson of the PSC Mr Moses Wetang’ula.

On Wednesday, Azimio coalition had forwarded the names of Mr Makau and Ms Mboko to represent the National Assembly after dropping Sirisia MP John Waluke (Jubilee).

The coalition said it will be naming its senate nominee to the commission later before settling on Dr Oginga.

But in the new horse trading meant to appease the Jubilee Party, the coalition dropped the Siaya senator for Ms Dullo, a Jubilee politician.

The 10-member PSC is in charge of the welfare of MPs and parliamentary staff and is chaired by the National Assembly Speaker, with the Clerk of the Senate serving as the secretary.

There has been intense lobbying to fill the minority side, especially within the Jubilee party with MP Waluke, Adan Keynan (Eldas) and Kamukunji’s Yusuf Hassan having registered their interest in the sole position due to the former ruling party.

The nomination of Dr Oginga kicked up a storm with a section of MPs accusing the Azimio coalition of mostly rewarding leaders from the former prime minister’s backyard.

In the Azimio parliamentary leadership positions, the Senate County Public Accounts Committee chairmanship went to Moses Kajwang and the National Assembly Public Accounts Committee chairmanship slot also went to John Mbadi from Homabay County.

Further, the Minority Whip position is occupied by Suna East MP Junet Mohamed from Migori and the Minority Leader is Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi.

This made the Gusii region feeling shortchanged despite having overwhelmingly voted to the coalition in the August 9 polls.

The commission has a mixed membership drawn from the National Assembly and the Senate with the party with a majority in Parliament allocated four slots while the minority party gets three.

According to Article 127 that establishes PSC, of the 10 slots, two must go to members who are not elected or nominated as members of Parliament.

PSC’s roles include providing services and facilities to ensure the efficient running of Parliament, constituting offices in the parliamentary service, and appointing and supervising office holders.