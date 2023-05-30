Azimio nominates Embakasi West MP to replace Sabina Chege as Minority Whip

Azimio has nominated Embakasi West MP Mark Mwenje as National Assembly deputy Minority Whip to replace Sabina Chege-who has shifted allegience to Kenya Kwanza.

Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi announced during the coalition's Parliamentary Group briefing that all Jubilee MPs who have defected to Kenya Kwanza will have to face by-elections in line with the Constitution.

On Finance Bill 2023, the coalition has vowed to oppose it on claims that 'it takes us back to the 1980s.'

"It takes us back to the era of cost sharing in public institutions. It takes us back to the era of Structural Adjustment Programs. It takes us back to the 1980s because the people who were in charge back then, are in charge today," said Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi.

It is our position that in the long history of budget making in this country, never has a regime tasked our people to sacrifice so much by way of taxes for so little by way of gains, the statement said.