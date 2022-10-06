Azimio MPs unhappy as President Ruto makes surprise lunch visit to Parliament lounge

President William Ruto on Wednesday surprised Members of Parliament when he made his way into Parliament Buildings unannounced. The president made his visit at lunch hour and headed straight to the Members Lounge.

The president was received by Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula who said that the president had dropped by for lunch.

“Had the pleasure of hosting President William Ruto who dropped by the members’ canteen at Parliament for lunch,” Wetangula said.

The president had small talk with some of the MPs. However, the president’s visit appeared to have annoyed a section of the opposition MPs.

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Deputy Minority Whip in the Senate Ledama Ole Kina asked the president to implement the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) that had proposed a Parliamentary system of government.

“I strongly believe that the President of Kenya William Ruto wants a parliamentary system of Government. Why is he in parliament right now? Let’s just implement BBI and change this thing once and for all,” Senator Ole Kina said.

Before the elections, Dr Ruto strongly opposed the BBI, which had been fronted by Azimio leader Mr Raila Odinga and the former President Uhuru Kenyatta. Eventually, Dr Ruto has his way after the courts dismissed BBI as an unconstitutional process.

President Ruto’s visit to Parliament comes ahead of the much-awaited ruling by the Speaker of the National Assembly on which side of the political divide between Azimio Coalition and the Kenya Kwanza Alliance will be regarded as the majority in Parliament .