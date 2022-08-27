Azimio leaders to hold 7-day vigil at Supreme Court, IEBC offices countrywide

The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party will tomorrow hold a major political rally at the Kamkunji grounds ahead of of the Supreme Court hearing which starts Monday.

According to a statement from the party, the event that will be graced by elected leaders under the coalition will also involve communication from the party to its supporters on actions to undertake for the next seven days.

"Azimio has planned a series of action plans beginning tomorrow with a church service at AIC Olympic at 11 am. This will be followed by a public rally at Kamkunji Grounds, Kibra at 1 pm," the statement read.

As one of the action plans, the party says they will hold a 7-day vigil at the Supreme Court and IEBC offices countrywide as the hearing on the presidential petition continues.

The coalition's presidential candidate Odinga had earlier revealed he held discussions with the United Nations secretary-general António Guterres over the disputed presidential election.

Mr Odinga said that he held a telephone conversation with Mr Guterres, where he assured the UN boss of his commitment to following the due and legal process to address his grievances over the elections.

Speaking to journalists in Nairobi, the ODM party leader said that the conversation with Mr Guterres – which took place two days ago, also focused on the peace and stability of the East African region.