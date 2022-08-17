Azimio leaders approve decision to challenge Ruto’s win in court

Elected leaders of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party have approved the decision by its leadership to challenge at the Supreme Court the declaration of Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate William Ruto as the president-elect.

Azimio leader and its candidate in the August 9 election Raila Odinga on Wednesday said the leaders had been briefed on the matter and subsequently approved the move.

“Today we held a familiarisation meeting with our elected leaders drawn from across the country and talked about the way forward.

Raila meets elected Azimio la Umoja leaders at KICC

“We've given them a brief as regards to the presidential election and they have approved [it],” Mr Odinga said after the meeting held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

The meeting brought together MPs, senators and governors elected under the Azimio coalition banner.

Victory deferred

Mr Odinga’s running mate in the just concluded poll, Ms Martha Karua, said they were confident they would emerge victorious following the legal process they are undertaking.

“Ours is victory deferred and it's coming home, that's our message,” Ms Karua said.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka said the struggle continues, adding that they were confident victory will be on their side.

“Our move to denounce the election results has gotten the attention of the world and we are ready to ensure the country does not go the wrong way,” Mr Musyoka said.

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati on Monday declared Dr Ruto the president-elect after polling 7,176,141 votes (50.49 per cent) to secure the 50 per cent plus one vote required to win the presidency in the first round, edging out Mr Odinga who got 48.85 per cent of the votes.

Meanwhile, embassies and high commissions have in a joint statement commend Kenyans for holding peaceful polls.

“We commend the people of Kenya for the peace and calm displayed on Election Day, the IEBC’s organisation of the elections, and the positive roles played by civil society, religious and business leaders, and the security sector. Kenya has set an example to the region and continent as a whole. We call upon all actors to uphold the spirit of peace in the coming weeks,” the statement said.

They urged urge political parties and leaders to follow existing dispute resolution mechanisms.

This statement was issued by the embassies and high commissions of Australia, Canada, Denmark, Germany, The Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and The UK.