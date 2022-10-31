Azimio exit clause activation acid test for Raila

The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition exit clause comes alive next week, triggering a fresh dilemma for Raila Odinga and the outfit, which does not seem to have clear post-election plans.

Jostling for the 2027 elections also poses a major headache in the coalition.

Mr Odinga has indicated that he is not ready to retire after his fifth presidential loss in August.

“People are saying Raila is tired and should retire. I will not stop fighting for a better country. Until such a time when things will be fine in Kenya, we shall continue calling for better governance,” Mr Odinga said.

To steer the reform cause, the ODM leader needs a strong team, but there are fears over the stability of the coalition as November 9 will mark 90 days after the August 9 General Election, allowing any of the 26 Azimio affiliate parties to kick-start the process of parting ways.

Article 22 of the Azimio coalition agreement states that any party within the coalition may quit upon giving 90 days’ notice to the coalition’s council.

Running mate

The 2027 politics is also at play, with Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and his Narc-Kenya counterpart Martha Karua, Odinga’s running mate in the August polls, engaging in what political observers see as plans to take the mantle from the ODM leader.

Mr Musyoka recently visited Mr Odinga’s Nyanza backyard where he held talks with local leaders, a move seen as the beginning of his quest to rally the region behind his possible 2027 presidential bid.

On the other hand, insiders in Ms Karua’s camp feel she is the best bet to steer Azimio in case Mr Odinga exits owing to her place in the last polls.

Azimio National Coalition Executive Committee Chairman Wycliffe Oparanya yesterday weighed in on the matter, saying, the decision on the leadership of the coalition and the flagbearer in 2027 “should be made through some understanding and not through making demands.

“We appreciate the role of all parties within Azimio but these are issues we should not be engaged in at the moment, otherwise they will divide us more. We can discuss them in 2026 or early 2027,” he said.

Within Mr Odinga’s circles are allies who still believe he has a good political future and are reluctant to back a leadership change in the coalition.

Mr Odinga has faced a barrage of criticism in the past over his relationship with his coalition partners in the Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (Cord) in 2013 and the National Super Alliance (Nasa) in 2017.

To avert possible falling out at the moment, Mr Odinga is keen on ensuring that all parties within Azimio benefit from the political parties’ funding, and his team has drawn up a formula to ensure this, which also presents another headache.

Yesterday, Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu noted that her office will only be guided by the law, adding that only parties that qualify for the funding will receive the money directly into their accounts. This means some parties will not receive a cent, killing the collective bargaining agreement Mr Odinga had promised during the campaigns.

“Parties qualify on their own right. So it’s the Registrar’s responsibility to look at Section 25 and 26 of the Political Parties Act and administer the funding directly to the parties,” Ms Nderitu told the Nation.

A secretary-general of an Azimio affiliate confided that a formula has been created to ensure all parties benefit. “The money should be channelled directly to the individual parties’ accounts by the Office of the Registrar but about five or so parties that don’t qualify for the funding. Their concerns will be addressed by the coalition’s council,” the official said.

He added that whereas a majority of the affiliate parties were not happy about how the coalition conducted its affairs ahead of the elections leading to the loss in the presidential election, “we will stay put to benefit from our rights in terms of funding since we made a contribution in one way or another”.

Mr Oparanya yesterday said the coalition will not engage in premature discussions on the 2027 elections.

“The coalition leader is first supposed to form a shadow Cabinet to help him in planning and pushing for the reforms we want, particularly in the electoral commission, Judiciary and Executive,” he said.

Mr Odinga and former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s quest for constitutional amendments through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) failed after the courts ruled that the process was illegal.

Mr Oparanya said the reforms Azimio will push for “will be agreeable by both sides of the political divide because they will improve democracy in this country”.

Possible opposition

President William Ruto’s camp, however, insists that there is a need to prioritise fundamental issues that affect Kenyans’ lives instead of engaging in “sideshows”, pointing to a possible opposition to Mr Odinga’s planned changes.

Kisumu Woman Rep Ruth Odinga, the ODM leader’s younger sister, argues that it’s premature for leaders to discuss the 2027 elections before serving the electorate.

“At the moment it’s only one person—Raila Amolo Odinga—whose candidacy we can discuss. He is poised to be in government because the one we have cannot stand and is on its way out,” she said during a funeral in Kisumu on Saturday.

Mr Odinga has, however, said that his push for reforms should not be misconstrued to mean that it will lead to a presidential run.

Unlimited support

Mr Dismas Mokua, a political analyst, opines that Mr Musyoka hopes to inherit Mr Odinga’s political capital and constituency.

“He has been making subtle campaign trips to Mr Odinga’s core base. He reminds Mr Odinga’s core base that he has sacrificed for him besides giving him unlimited support in three presidential elections.

Mr Musyoka has tried to position himself as the de facto opposition leader by offering President Ruto’s administration opposition,” he said.

He “has to position himself as a winner if he wants to attract and retain the national constituency outside his core base.