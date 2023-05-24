Azimio endorses team's stand on suspension of bipartisan talks

Azimio leaders have endorsed a decision by their team to suspend bipartisan talks and the negotiations will be considered collapsed if nothing substantive happens within the next seven days.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga at the same said all coalition legislators who have crossed to the Kenya Kwanza side must resign and face a by election.

The team comprising Mr Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka, Martha Karua, Eugene Wamalwa, Jeremiah Kioni among other leaders called on Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu to leave office over allegations she has been co-opted in the scheme against multy party democracy.

The team which addressed a press conference on Wednesday vowed to do everything possible to protect its affiliate parties including Jubilee.