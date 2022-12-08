Azimio cancels parallel Jamhuri Day celebrations

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition has cancelled plan to hold a parallel Jamhuri Day fete at Jacaranda Grounds.

National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi said the event was called off because of upcoming engagements that will keep the party's top leaders away.

"We wish to announce that Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition party will not hold a parallel Jamhuri Day celebrations on December 12, 2022 as earlier planned," said Mr Wandayi.

Mr Wandayi further said: "As Azimio, we promise that we shall continue to stand together and fight together until the Ruto regime [does] what matters to the people."