Azimio calls off plans to hold vigil at Supreme Court, IEBC offices countrywide

The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party has called off earlier plans to hold a 7- day vigil at the Supreme Court and the IEBC offices countrywide.

According to the coalition's Head of Communications, Dennis Onsarigo, the decision to cancel the coalition’s plans follow a series of consultations with top party officials.

“We have cancelled the earlier plans after consulting widely with the senior party officials. The church service will however stand as we had told our supporters. We urge them to join us for the church service in Kibra,” Mr Onsarigo said.

The party has also urged Azimio supporters to follow the Supreme Court proceedings from their homes and not necessarily camp at the Supreme Court.

Azimio had earlier said it will tomorrow hold a major political rally at the Kamukunji grounds ahead of the Supreme Court hearing which starts Monday.

The event was to be graced by elected leaders under the coalition who would have communicated from the party to its supporters on actions to undertake for the next seven days.

The party was to hold a 7-day vigil at the Supreme Court and IEBC offices countrywide as the hearing on the presidential petition continues.

The coalition's presidential candidate Raila Odinga had earlier revealed he held discussions with the United Nations secretary-general António Guterres over the disputed presidential election.

Mr Odinga said that he held a telephone conversation with Mr Guterres, where he assured the UN boss of his commitment to following the due and legal process to address his grievances over the elections.

Speaking to journalists in Nairobi, the ODM party leader said that the conversation with Mr Guterres – which took place two days ago, also focused on the peace and stability of the East African region.