Azimio bullish on prospects at the Supreme Court

The stage is set at the Supreme Court for the sequel of a riveting political duel between President-elect William Ruto and his political nemesis Raila Odinga following the hotly contested August 9 General Election.

Mr Odinga is brimming with confidence as he prepares to file his petition against last week’s declaration of Dr Ruto as winner in one of the closest presidential races since the re-introduction of multi-party politics in 1992.

Mr Odinga, his running mate Martha Karua, and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka yesterday remained bullish, asserting that their quest at the apex court would show the world how their victory “was stolen”.

Speaking during a Sunday service at Jesus Teaching Ministry in Donholm, Nairobi, Mr Odinga remained confident of a favourable outcome.

“We will pursue them; we will conquer them and we will bring the victory home. Kenyans spoke loudly on August 9 and their voice will neither be muzzled nor their victory taken away,” he said. Quoting the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu, he said Kenyans were yearning for justice, adding that “without justice there cannot be everlasting peace”.

The former Prime Minister warned against “the culture of blackmail and intimidation” targeting his allies.

“We can see the looters trying to bribe, coerce, blackmail, intimidate but the spirit of the great people of Kenya shall not be muzzled by the threats, blackmail and intimidation of the thieves,” said Mr Odinga.

“Without justice there cannot be lasting peace because justice is the foundation of lasting peace. All we are seeking is justice,” Ms Karua said.

She urged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to conduct the Mombasa and Kakamega gubernatorial polls, as well as Rongai, Kacheliba, Pokot South and Kitui Rural parliamentary elections.

“The General Election is not complete. That is the truth. Until Mombasa and Kakamega get governors and the four constituencies get MPs, it means we are not yet done,” the Narc-Kenya party boss said. She said MPs cannot be sworn in before all electoral areas have representatives. “The voice of the people in all those areas must be heard in Parliament and at the Council of Governors.”

She said IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati made a personal decision when he postponed polls in the six electoral areas.

“To IEBC boss, that’s your personal decision, allow Kenyans who have not conducted elections to elect their representatives. We shall direct our questions to the Supreme Court so that we get justice,” said Ms Karua. Her sentiments were echoed by Mr Musyoka: “What’s happening in Mombasa, Kakamega and the four constituencies clearly tells Kenyans we are not yet done. I have never seen a situation where the body charged with the responsibility of conducting a General Election ends up short-changing the whole country.”

“We leave this place ready to pursue them and the mandate to pursue them has been ably presented,” he added. Mr Musyoka said the constitution never anticipated a by-election in the middle of a General Election.

“This is a General Election process and it has to be concluded. The election law states that the only time you can postpone elections is if there is an emergency in the country,” he said. “It was never envisaged that intimidation can stop the process. Even swearing in of MPs-elect cannot happen before they carry out elections in Kakamega, Mombasa, and the four electoral areas.”